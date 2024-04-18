illycaffè serves as main sponsor of the 60th International Art Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia

The company reaffirms its commitment to this global event

by introducing the new illy Art Collection Biennale Arte 2024

during an event at the Procuratie Vecchie in Piazza San Marco

VENICE, Italy, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè continues its support for the Venice Art Biennale themed "Stranieri Ovunque – Foreigners Everywhere." This partnership sees a fresh addition with the unveiling of a new illy Art Collection featuring works by four emerging Latin American artists, selected by the curator of Biennale Arte 2024, Adriano Pedrosa, from among the exhibitors. Once again, the iconic illy cups serve as a canvas for expression, this time showcasing the creativity of Guatemalan artist Paula Nicho, Peruvian artist Rember Yahuarcani, Colombian artist Aycoobo, and the Brazilian collective Mahaku. Their creations reflect the rich cultural heritage of their respective homelands. The collection has been presented alongside the artists and the curator of Biennale Arte 2024 at an event held at the Procuratie Vecchie in Piazza San Marco. The Home of Human Safety Net has been transformed to echo the themes of the four cups, immersing visitors in the lush Amazonian forests of Aycoobo, the natural geometries of Mahku, the vibrant floral landscapes of Paula Nicho's Guatemala, and the colorful contrasts of Rember Yahuarcani's Peru.

"The new illy Art Collection echoes the Biennale's theme by celebrating those who are foreign or distant," says Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè. "Through contemporary art, it promotes dialogue, inclusion, and respect for all cultures underlining the importance of living in balance with nature. These values are central to illycaffè's operations, where we prioritize people and the environment throughout our supply chain."

The presentation of the illy Art Collection was attended by renowned figures including Tamu McPherson, Candela Pelizza, Vera and Viola Arrivabene, Alex Riviere, Sveva Alviti, Marina and Sandro Ksandr, Cosima Auermann, Marilies Pia Pfeifhofer, and Ildo Damiano together with the Chairman of illycaffè Andrea Illy with his wife Elisabetta, and the CEO Cristina Scocchia.

The title of the Biennale Arte "Stranieri Ovunque - Foreigners Everywhere" is also a stimulus to reflect on the many facets that each of us gives to this term, to the importance of inclusion. To symbolize the idea of openness to all foreigners in Venice and around the world, illycaffè has decided to give an unforgettable experience to the city that is the symbol of the Biennale and to those who populate it during its days dedicated to art. In the evocative setting of Giardini Reali of Venice, the young Italian composer and pianist Alessandro Martire performed a solo concert: the notes of the piano accompanied the audience that crowded the late afternoon in Venice.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors.

Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 130 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 23 countries around the world. In 2023, the company had a turnover of €595,1 million. The illy single-brand network has 159 points of sale in 30 countries.

SOURCE illycaffè