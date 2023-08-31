illycaffè's X1 Anniversary Ipso tops the Topten.eu rankings

Thanks to its fast-heating technology and its Off Mode feature, it is the only coffee machine to have achieved a class A+++ rating for energy consumption

TRIESTE, Italy, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The X1 Anniversary Ipso machine by illycaffè, the global leader in high-quality sustainable coffee, has earned the top spot in the Topten.eu category for coffee machines. This prestigious ranking selects the best products on the European market in terms of technology, energy efficiency, and consumption.

Respect for the environment and a reduction in energy consumption are at the heart of the machine, which was designed in accordance with sustainable criteria to provide the dependable quality of illy coffee with the utmost speed and ease of use. Thanks to its fast-heating technology, the Eco Mode feature makes the X1 Anniversary always ready to dispense coffee, steam or hot water without having to wait for it to heat up, while the Off Mode function automatically turns off the machine after five minutes of inactivity, disconnecting it from the electricity grid. Thanks to this, energy consumption drops to 0 Wh, unlike the Standby system, which always results in some residual consumption. These features helped X1 achieve a class A+++ energy rating, making it the only coffee machine with such a rating among the models included in the Topten.eu ranking.

In order to provide the easiest user experience possible, the machine has dedicated buttons for each preparation (a button for espresso/lungo and a button for americano), a steam wand to froth milk, and an instantaneous analog display. The Iperespresso system guarantees dependably high-quality coffee, reducing cleaning and maintenance operations to a minimum.

It's not just the machine's technological heart that makes the X1 Anniversary Iperespresso an iconic model: made with high-quality, durable materials such as the hand-polished steel shell, it was designed by the internationally renowned architect and industrial designer Luca Trazzi to be a perfect blend of beauty and technology and has become a design classic thanks to its vintage look and its distinctive sinuous lines.

"For years illy has been actively working on creating a sustainable business model, which includes the implementation of innovative processes and products, such as the new X1 Anniversary, a high-quality product built to last over time and designed in accordance with environmental sustainability criteria" commented Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè. "We are very proud to see that our efforts to develop this innovative solution have taken us to the top of one of the most prestigious coffee machine rankings in the European market".

X1 Anniversary is available in two versions: stainless steel and in illy red and black, at a suggested retail price of € 699.00 for the stainless-steel version and € 649.00 for the other versions. Available from the illy e-shop and single-brand stores (illy Caffè and illy Shop).

*Refers to the model X1 Anniversary E&C (cod 60247). Measurements carried out in accordance with EN60661:2014.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans in the world. Every day 8 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors. Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Since 2013 the company is also one of the World Most Ethical Companies. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 125 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 25 countries around the world. In 2021, Rhône Capital became a minority shareholder of illycaffè with the aim of contributing to the company's international growth plans. In 2022, the company had 1230 employees and a turnover of €567,7 million. The illy single-brand network has 190 points of sale in 34 countries.

