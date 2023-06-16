ILO Adopts New International Labor Standard on Apprenticeships

News provided by

United States Council for International Business

16 Jun, 2023, 14:15 ET

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Labor Organization (ILO) has adopted a new international labor standard, in the form of a recommendation, on apprenticeships, according to USCIB Director for Corporate Responsibility and Labor Affairs Ewa Staworzynska.

Staworzynska is currently on the ground in Geneva representing U.S. employers at the 111th annual International Labor Conference (ILC). USCIB is the U.S. national committee of the International Organization of Employers (IOE).

The Standard-Setting Committee on Apprenticeships is a two-year process. This is the second year of the Standard-Setting Committee. USCIB has participated in both years, partnering and collaborating with the IOE to ensure that business needs and realities are reflected in the text. We had great success in reaching a balanced approach, with special emphasis on the promotion of quality apprenticeships.

USCIB was represented by Ryan Larsen, senior director for International Labor Relations Walmart, and vice-chair of the USCIB Corporate Responsibility and Labor Affairs Committee (CRLA), taking part of the U.S. Employers delegation. Larsen participated throughout the Standard-Setting process. 

In his remarks at the Plenary, where the draft text was submitted to the Conference for adoption, he noted that, "In this unique tri-partite system, we have developed a strategy, program, and approach to continually enhance Apprenticeships, ensuring that they provide workers with the necessary skills to attain full, productive and freely chosen employment. Additionally, we have emphasized the importance of lifelong learning opportunities; promoting continuous skilling, reskilling and upskilling, which in turn contributes to the promotion of decent work and full employment."

Larsen added that, "The promotion and development of quality apprenticeships not only lead to decent work but also provide effective responses to the challenges of the ever-changing world of work. These apprenticeships offer lifelong learning opportunities, enhancing productivity, resilience, transitions and employability."

"USCIB has often advocated the critical role of quality apprenticeships," said Staworzynska. "Quality apprenticeships support the development of business-ready skills, help realize the goals of inclusive economic growth and can advance the transition to the formal economy." This new ILO standard provides non-binding guidelines for Member States to ensure quality apprenticeships.

According to the ILO, a glance around the world shows that an increasing number of countries are focusing on the development or improvement of apprenticeship systems and programs to address the challenges of changing labor market trends and the need for workers to retrain and upskill.

The ILC is currently taking place in Geneva June 5-16. Delegates from the ILO's 187 Member States along with employers and workers have gathered to tackle a wide range of issues. In addition to apprenticeships, delegates have discussed a just transition towards sustainable and inclusive economies as well as labor protection.

About USCIB: The United States Council for International Business (USCIB) advances the global interests of American business. We do so through advocacy for an open system of world trade, finance, and investment, where business can flourish and contribute to economic growth, human welfare, and environmental protection. More at www.uscib.org.

SOURCE United States Council for International Business

Also from this source

USCIB Releases Pride Month Statement, Supporting Equality and Inclusion

USCIB Joins Global Business Effort on EUCS Without Sovereignty Requirements

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.