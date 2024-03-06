ILO Group Releases First-in-the-Nation Artificial Intelligence Framework for District Leaders

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ILO Group announced the release of its Framework for Implementing Artificial Intelligence in K-12 Education –a first-of-its-kind AI framework for school district and state education leaders–providing them with the tools, resources, and research-basis to thoughtfully embrace this game-changing technology.

The Framework for Implementing Artificial Intelligence in K-12 Education provides district and state leaders with a roadmap for understanding AI's potential benefits, addressing associated challenges, and making well-informed decisions about implementation.

"AI is reshaping education as we know it. This isn't about the future, it's about the now" said Dr. Julia Rafal-Baer, ILO Group CEO . "Until now, district and state leaders have been without the comprehensive guidance they need to navigate AI's complexities and have up until this point found piecemeal solutions and ad hoc tools. No more. Our Framework changes that. It provides strategic direction, real-world use cases, and department-specific applications. It's also been stress-tested with input from a national working group of state and district superintendents. Our goal is to empower leaders with the knowledge they need to make informed, impactful decisions that will shape the future of learning."

Key features of the ILO Group AI Framework include:

Holistic Guidance: Addresses the political, operational, technical, and fiscal dimensions of AI implementation, ensuring leaders are well-equipped to make informed decisions.

Practical Department-Specific Applications: Outlines real-world use cases for AI across various departments, including curriculum & instruction, special education, student support services, and more.

Outlines real-world use cases for AI across various departments, including curriculum & instruction, special education, student support services, and more. Proactive Risk Mitigation: Includes risk assessment profiles to help leaders proactively address potential challenges related to bias, privacy, communication, and pedagogy.

Adaptable Resource: Designed as a "living document" to evolve alongside AI advancements and lessons learned from real-world use.

While district applications are the principal use case for this first framework, state leaders may find the tool useful for informing their work to support districts. To complement the framework released today, ILO Group will release a state-level AI tool in the coming months.

For more information about the tool, read ILO Group's overview or access the full Framework for Implementing Artificial Intelligence in K-12 Education here .

Learn more about ILO Group at www.ilogroup.com and follow us at @WeAreILO.

About ILO Group

ILO Group was built on a simple, shared mission: to roll up our sleeves and do whatever it takes to support K-12 system leaders' big bets – from continuing to respond to student needs exacerbated by the pandemic to supporting all students thriving as we look ahead.

A proudly women-owned education strategy and policy firm, ILO Group, stands for In the Life Of. We work side-by-side with the country's leading educators, experts, and government partners to help solve the toughest challenges facing school systems and leaders today–because we've been in their shoes. With decades of collective experience, our seasoned team of consultants has supported many of the nation's largest and highest-profile school systems and education-focused organizations.

Our clients span school districts, state education agencies and other government agencies, nonprofits, philanthropy, start ups, civic-minded businesses, and beyond. They all share one thing in common: an unwavering commitment to supporting our nation's students and young people. Through our work, we have supported leaders serving 1 in 3 students in America.

About Dr. Julia Rafal-Baer

Dr. Julia Rafal-Baer is the Co-Founder and CEO of ILO Group, and the founder and CEO of Women Leading Ed, the largest national nonprofit network of women in education leadership. Dr. Rafal-Baer is a board member on the National Assessment Governing Board and a former New York State Department of Education Assistant Commissioner. A former special education teacher, Dr. Rafal-Baer holds a Master of Philosophy in Education Research and a Ph.D. focused on comparative education policy from the University of Cambridge, where she was a Marshall Scholar.

