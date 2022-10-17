ILOE STUDIOS Brings Together Top Influencers in Retail, Brands and Manufacturing for Inaugural Advisory Board

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ILOE STUDIOS, an expertly curated fashion event by Main Street Events that works directly with the women's apparel and accessory market to create a unique exhibiting and buying experience, today announces the formation of its inaugural Advisory Board. Comprised of top influencers in retail, brands and manufacturing verticals, the ILOE STUDIOS Advisory Board will take a leading role in advancing ILOE STUDIOS' vision for the future of fashion apparel trade shows.

Members of the ILOE STUDIOS Advisory Board include:

Retail Stores

Barbara Parina , Side Street Boutique, South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

, Side Street Boutique, Ken Szilasi , Maison Weiss , Jackson, Miss.

, , J.R. Gronauer, Sakowitz Furs, Houston, Texas

Jill Henderson , Poppy Fun Fashion, St. Paul, Minn.

Brands/Manufacturers

Karl Matar , HiSO, Toronto, Canada

, HiSO, Scott Bernstein , Rendezvous N.Y., New York

, Rendezvous N.Y., Argiris Kranias , Avanti Furs, Kastoria, Greece

, Avanti Furs, Kastoria, John Petkanas , Jonevon Furs, New York

, Jonevon Furs, Charlie Ross , Total Trends International, New York

"Since its inception, ILOE STUDIOS has focused on delivering unrivaled value to exhibitors and buyers alike," said Barbara Parina of Side Street Boutique in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. "In establishing this Advisory Board, ILOE STUDIOS is reinforcing its commitment to partnership and community."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with such a diverse, seasoned team of fashion industry veterans who share our vision," said ILOE STUDIOS Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Zuckerman. "We founded ILOE STUDIOS in 2013 to offer an alternative to the conventional apparel trade shows of the past. With our new Advisory Board, our goal is to continue innovating and to remain a leader in cultivating more meaningful relationships, brand discovery and business development opportunities for our exhibitors and buyers."

The ILOE STUDIOS Advisory Board will meet together each quarter ahead of ILOE STUDIOS' return to Chicago in April 2023. The Chicago show will encompass an extensive exhibitor group that expands across a variety of market segments within the apparel and accessory industry. Buyers can expect concierge service and ample opportunities to interact with other industry insiders. For exhibitors, ILOE STUDIOS' attention to detail ensures a bespoke experience, and its studio-like atmosphere provides unparalleled opportunities to connect and build relationships with top buyers. Registration for the Chicago show is now open at ILOESTUDIOS.com/Chicago-Event.

"Establishing our Advisory Board with such a powerhouse team of retail, brand and manufacturing experts reflects our mission for elevating the trade show industry by putting people first," added Zuckerman. "We are grateful to each of our Advisory Board members for their trust in and commitment to ILOE STUDIOS, and we look forward to the many contributions our collective mindshare will bring to the fashion community.

ILOE STUDIOS is produced by Main Street Events. To learn more, please visit www.iloestudios.com.

ABOUT MAIN STREET EVENTS

Main Street Events is a boutique live events and trade show company with a focus on producing industry events for the benefit of creativity, community and collaboration. With an unrivaled commitment to professional excellence and client service, Main Street Events is dedicated to the professional and personal success of its business partners by providing opportunities to connect and be discovered in their target markets. Led by seasoned fashion and trade show executives, Main Street Events provides dynamic event management services in addition to launching proprietary events for manufacturers, retailers and consumers across the United States.

