ILOE Studios Debuts in Las Vegas

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Events, a leader in fashion apparel trade shows, announces the launch of its ILOE STUDIOS – Las Vegas event to be held adjacent to WWIN at the new, state-of-the-art Caesars Forum Conference Center during Las Vegas Fashion Week, February 14 – 17, 2022.

ILOE STUDIOS – Las Vegas a unique fashion trade show experience focused on the relationships between the better contemporary fashion brands and their retail customers. Buyers and brands alike will enjoy an environment that encourages productivity and fosters collaboration. The ambiance and amenities will include convenient hotel access, complimentary lunch and snacks, and a daily cocktail hour in the custom lounge.

"My team and I have built our own fashion brands prior to creating ILOE Studios in 2012. The knowledge we gained from operating from both sides of the industry has given us a unique perspective on the best way to run a successful trade show. The imperative is to meet and surpass the expectations of our exhibitors and retailers," said Main Street Events CEO Jeffrey Zuckerman. "ILOE Studios- Las Vegas is the culmination of our experience and commitment to deliver the best and most successful fashion event."

Ann Cleary, vice president of fashion development at Main Street Events added, "It is this commitment that allows us to create a trade show that will deliver a profitable return-on-investment and build new partnerships between our exhibitors and buyers. Our entire team is here to work with you to ensure your success as we all move forward to make an additional investment in the future of the greater fashion community."

The launch of ILOE STUDIOS – Las Vegas comes just two months ahead of the return of Main Street Event's ILOE STUDIOS – Chicago, scheduled for April 3 – 5, 2022. Recognized as one of the top regional fashion events in the Midwest, ILOE STUDIOS – Chicago will shine a light on the region's leading designers along with its signature boutique experience for buyers

To attend or exhibit at ILOE STUDIOS events, please visit www.iloestudios.com for more information.

ABOUT MAIN STREET EVENTS

Main Street Events is a boutique live events and trade show company with a focus on producing industry events for the benefit of creativity, community and collaboration. With an unrivaled commitment to professional excellence and client service, Main Street Events is dedicated to the professional and personal success of its business partners by providing opportunities to connect and be discovered in their target markets. Led by seasoned fashion and trade show executives, Main Street Events provides dynamic event management services in addition to launching proprietary events for manufacturers, retailers and consumers across the United States.

