ILOE STUDIOS Expands Signature Chicago Event With International Brands, Doubling Down on the Midwestern Region

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ILOE STUDIOS will double the size of its signature Chicago event this spring with a newly expanded international focus and growth in the niche communities most requested by top retail buyers and elite brands alike. The 2023 event will feature brands from Canada, Italy, Greece, Lithuania, Turkey and Lebanon, among others from around the world and across the United States.

"We listened to our valued clients and industry colleagues as we looked to expand our presence in the Midwest in 2023," said ILOE STUDIOS CEO Jeffrey Zuckerman. "Chicago has been our home since 2013, and we see the region as a key meeting place for international brands and top retail buyers to connect and deliver an incomparable return on investment."

ILOE STUDIOS is an expertly curated fashion event that works directly with the better contemporary market to create a unique exhibiting and buying experience. The event showcases the best in womens' outerwear, ready to wear, and accessories. ILOE STUDIOS distinguishes itself with an easily navigable show floor, elevating the apparel trade show experience with more opportunities for brand discovery and networking, while emphasizing community and exceptional customer service.

"ILOE Studios consistently gets better and better with every event. The organizers have been a part of our industry for decades, first as manufacturers, and their insider knowledge really allows them to partner with us to build a show that fully supports the industry. ILOE STUDIOS is more than an event – it is a community," said Barbara Parina, owner of Side Street Boutique in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Exhibitor applications and registration for ILOE STUDIOS Chicago, which will be held April 2 - 4, 2023 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center, are now available. ILOE STUDIOS is produced by Main Street Events. To learn more, please visit www.iloestudios.com.

ABOUT MAIN STREET EVENTS

Main Street Events is a boutique live events and trade show company with a focus on producing industry events for the benefit of creativity, community and collaboration. With an unrivaled commitment to professional excellence and client service, Main Street Events is dedicated to the professional and personal success of its business partners by providing opportunities to connect and be discovered in their target markets. Led by seasoned fashion and trade show executives, Main Street Events provides dynamic event management services in addition to launching proprietary events for manufacturers, retailers and consumers across the United States.

