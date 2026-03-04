iLoF and Industry Leader Bluepharma Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deploy AI-Powered Optomics® for Faster Drug Development and to Advance the Future of Personalised Medicine

LONDON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iLoF, the leading company pioneering Optomics®, the AI-powered photonics platform for developing personalised solutions for drug development and clinical research, announces today a strategic collaboration with Bluepharma, a global pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative healthcare products.

The partnership will integrate Optomics® across the pharmaceutical value chain and enable the parties to explore, evaluate, and develop joint opportunities spanning drug development, R&D, and manufacturing.

This collaboration strengthens Bluepharma's commitment to innovation, including the adoption of AI technologies applied to pharmaceutical development. For iLoF, this initiative further validates Optomics® as the technological differentiator that provides rapid, high-precision insights to inform and accelerate drug development and therapeutic discovery. Under the terms of the agreement, Optomics® will be deployed in real-world settings, supporting the platform's evaluation against robust regulatory and quality standards across the pharmaceutical value chain.

According to António Lucas Nunes, Director of Science Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at Bluepharma:

"Innovation is in Bluepharma's DNA. By partnering with iLoF, we are exploring how cutting-edge photonics and AI can enhance our capability to develop complex formulations with greater speed and accuracy. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to adopting technologies that shape the future of pharmaceutical development."

For iLoF's Head of Strategy and Partnerships, Sara Rocha:

"While AI has transformed drug discovery, integrating these technologies into the physical development and manufacturing of medicines remains a significant industry bottleneck. Deploying Optomics® is a foundational step in building a sustainable, intelligent infrastructure for drug development. By digitizing and optimizing complex R&D and manufacturing processes, we are strategically addressing critical bottlenecks and enhancing pipeline efficiency." Rocha underscores the wider impact of this synergy, stating that it "moves the pharmaceutical industry decisively toward the era of true personalised medicine, ensuring that breakthrough therapies are developed with greater precision and delivered to patients more reliably".

This collaboration builds on strong commercial momentum for iLoF and follows the previously announced strategic partnership with Hamamatsu Photonics Japan. Recent milestones include a $1.5M clinical research contract to deploy Optomics® across more than 30 Alzheimer's disease study sites in the US, Canada, and the UK, in the Bio-Hermes-002 study led by the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation.

iLoF is a global deep tech, digital health company pioneering Optomics®: a breakthrough Al platform designed to accelerate the future of personalised medicine, ingesting massive amounts of data to build a comprehensive digital library of biomarkers and biological profiles.

Bluepharma is a globally recognized pharmaceutical company with operations spanning over 40 countries. With state-of-the-art facilities certified by leading international regulatory authorities, including EMA and FDA. Bluepharma is actively developing innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for global pharmaceutical companies seeking quality, reliability, and cutting-edge solutions.

