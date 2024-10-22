iLoF and Industry Leader Hamamatsu Announce Strategic Investment in a Collaboration to Advance the Future of Personalized Medicine

iLoF, the leading innovator in AI-powered photonics platforms for personalised medicine, announces today a strategic investment from Hamamatsu, the world expert in the development and manufacturing of photonics devices and systems for medical optics and biophotonics, to further its mission of transforming healthcare and driving innovation in medicine.

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iLoF, the leading company pioneering Optomics®, an AI-powered photonics platform for accelerating personalized medicine, announces today a strategic investment from Hamamatsu Ventures, the corporate venture capital group of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K - a global Japanese corporation and one of the leading players in the development and manufacturing of photonics devices and system for medical optics and biophotonics industry.

iLoF brings together a diverse team of PhDs, scientists, and inventors with a shared vision of revolutionizing personalized medicine

This strategic investment will create powerful synergies between the two companies, accelerating the deployment of iLoF's Optomics® technology and expanding its presence in the US and Japanese markets. By collaborating, both companies aim to enhance early-stage patient identification, boost diagnostic capabilities, and drive innovation in disease detection and treatment.

"Teaming up with Hamamatsu is truly a game-changer for the global deployment of our Optomics® Platform," said Luís Valente, CEO of iLoF. "This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for us, especially as we expand into the Japanese and Asia markets. Hamamatsu's support has also been invaluable in our recently established U.S. operation, where their network has been helping us establish critical connections to scale our business."

In addition to geographic expansion, this joint effort will drive the development of new AI methodologies. By exploring the integration of Hamamatsu's cutting-edge photonics sensors and expertise with iLoF's AI-powered Optomics® technology, these two companies aim to enhance optical data analysis, advancing precision diagnostics and patient stratification.

Moto Suyama, CTO of Hamamatsu Ventures, said, "At Hamamatsu, we understand that personalized medicine represents the future of healthcare innovation. We've been impressed with iLoF and the potential of their technology to accelerate early screening, and through investment, we hope to further explore synergies to transform the discovery of treatments for complex diseases and reshape how we approach diagnosis and drug discovery. We're eager to see the impact of this collaboration and hope to contribute positively to patients and healthcare worldwide."

This announcement follows iLoF's recent success on July 24, when the company secured a ~ $1.5M clinical research contract to deploy its groundbreaking platform in a global clinical study. This opportunity further supports the implementation of iLoF's AI-driven Optomics® platform in the global Bio-Hermes-002 study, led by the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation. This groundbreaking trial aims to transform Alzheimer's diagnosis and treatment by using non-invasive biomarkers, positioning iLoF at the forefront of personalized healthcare innovation.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. is a leading Japanese corporation focusing on the development and manufacturing of photonic devices and systems.

iLoF is a global deep tech, digital health company pioneering Optomics®: a breakthrough Al-platform designed to accelerate the future of personalized medicine.

