iLoF Secures $1.5M Clinical Research Contract to Deploy its Optomics® Platform in Leading International Alzheimer's Study and Expands into the US

The international clinical study, Bio-Hermes-002, establishes an ambitious transnational collaboration aimed at achieving a breakthrough in Alzheimer's diagnosis and treatment.

LONDON and ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iLoF, a global deep tech digital health company, today announced it has secured a £1.2M (~$1.5M) clinical research contract from Innovate UK, the UK's national innovation agency. This funding, awarded through Innovate UK's Contracts for Innovation initiative, will enable iLoF to deploy its AI-powered Optomics® platform in Bio-Hermes-002, a landmark transnational study aimed at revolutionizing Alzheimer's disease research and treatment.

The Contracts for Innovation program supports public sector organizations in addressing complex challenges by funding new solutions and technologies. iLoF is one of the few leading companies that will deploy its platform technologies to Bio-Hermes-002, positioning the study as the most ambitious transnational initiative in Alzheimer's research to date.

Led by the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation® (GAP), a US patient-centric organization dedicated to accelerating the delivery of innovative therapies for neurological disorders, Bio-Hermes-002 is a landmark clinical research project spanning the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This ambitious study aims to evaluate innovative technologies with over 1,000 participants, using blood-based and digital biomarkers to revolutionize our understanding of Alzheimer's disease.

iLoF's contribution to this groundbreaking study centres on its Optomics® platform, an AI-powered technology that combines photonics and multimodal data analysis. This innovative approach generates biomarkers through a non-invasive, scalable, and streamlined process, leveraging massive amounts of data to provide rigorous and tailored information to enhance patient stratification, reduce screen failures and improve the efficiency of Alzheimer's research.

"We are extremely honored to be part of this leading study. This contract is crucial for advancing the deployment and adoption of Optomics®," says Mehak Mumtaz, iLoF's COO. Luís Valente, iLoF's CEO, considers access to this dataset "a unique opportunity of vital importance for expanding our growing library of biological profiles. The goal is to further enhance sensitivity to a broader range of profiles, enabling it to address bigger, more complex challenges, increasing our impact in the fight against Alzheimer's."

President of the Global Alzheimer's Platform, John Dwyer, said: "It is an important advancement of the field that our transatlantic collaboration will facilitate iLoF, one of the UK's leading AD emerging technology companies, to participate in Bio-Hermes-002, which will contribute to improving research for diagnosing and treating this pernicious disease. Thanks to our partnership with Innovate UK, we are confident that iLof will advance our collective ability to better diagnose and treat Alzheimer's disease for patients around the world."

Towards the study, iLoF's US operation will be supported by Luminate—the world's largest accelerator for startups specializing in optics, providing strategic capital and access to state-of-the-art lab facilities in Rochester, further advancing the platform deployed in the study.

According to the WHO, Alzheimer's affects more than 55 million people worldwide. iLoF supports personalized drug development to various core conditions, unlocking novel data dimensions while delivering precise insights that accelerate both clinical and pre-clinical development.

