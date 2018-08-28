iLoveKickboxing Faces Sexual Harassment Charge By Former Sales Director Scott Ferrari--Represented By White, Nisar & Hilferty, LLP

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- White, Nisar & Hilferty, LLP, a national employment litigation firm, filed a sexual harassment and sexual discrimination charge against New York based kickboxing chain – iLoveKickboxing. iLoveKickboxing operates over 15 kickboxing studios throughout New York.

The complaint was cross-filed by Scott Ferrari, a former sales director for iLoveKickboxing, with the Division of Human Rights in New York and with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). According to the complaint, the current wife of owner Michael Parella, made several unwanted sexual advances to Mr. Ferrari, including sending him sexually explicit text messages accompanied with lewd copy about her masturbating. According to the complaint, Mr. Ferrari rejected these sexual advances and was later terminated.

The complaint asserts that Mr. Ferrari was not the first person to have laid-off following rejecting sexual advances from Mr. Parella or his current wife. The complaint identifies two other employees who had rejected similar sexual advances which allegedly resulted in their termination.

Mr. Nisar, the attorney for Scott Ferrari, stated that, "Sexual harassment is a serious problem that our society can no longer tolerate. Whether you are a woman or a man, engaging in unsolicited and unwanted sexual behavior is illegal. This complaint is aimed to try to stop the predators in our society from engaging in this conduct."

According to the complaint, iLoveKickboxing has violated New York Human Rights Law section 296, New York City Administrative Code section 8-107, and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act 1964. Section 296 of Article 15 of the New York Human Rights law provides that it is unlawful for any employer "because of an individual's…sex…to discharge from employment such individual or to discriminate against such individual in compensation or in terms, conditions or privileges of employment."

"In the current #Metoo era, such employment law violation allegations have become far too common, the law firm said." As the trend of abuse becomes more and more prevalent, attorney Nina Ovrutsky states, "Legal action is required to remind corporations of their obligations under the law to ensure that workers are treated fairly and free from harassment." She further states: "We hope this action will help move other companies to take action to end sexual discrimination and harassment."

Current and former employees who wish to report their work experiences or learn more about the lawsuit should visit www.nisarlaw.com. The site allows employees to learn about their rights.

