ILoveLeasing Spherexx CRM AI Wins Accolades at the 28th Webby Awards

TULSA, Okla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ILoveLeasing, the pioneering CRM AI solution by Spherexx, has been recognized as one of the standout innovators at the prestigious 28th Webby Awards. Selected as one of the top three Honorees in its category, ILoveLeasing shines amidst a global pool of contenders from 50 states and 70 countries, as adjudged by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).

"Webby Honorees like Spherexx ILoveLeasing AI are incredible achievers," Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards

ILoveLeasing CRM was recognized for its excellence across various key areas. Judges evaluated the platform based on its groundbreaking innovation, generative AI in lead response, intuitive structure, engaging visual design, seamless functionality, interactive features, rich content, and the overall exceptional user experience.

"Honorees like Spherexx ILoveLeasing AI are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 14,000 total projects we reviewed this year."

Established in 2006, ILoveLeasing has continually evolved to become the preferred choice for discerning apartment management companies. Offering robust lead management, streamlined workflows, optimized advertising strategies, and ever-expanding functionalities, ILoveLeasing has cemented its reputation as an industry leader.

ILoveLeasing AI revolutionizes the real estate management landscape by seamlessly integrating generative AI with drip automation, vastly enhancing user experiences for both management personnel and prospective residents. With ILoveLeasing AI, apartment seekers can engage in conversational AI discussions regarding availability, pricing, scheduling, amenities, and community regulations without delay, saving valuable time for all parties involved.

Becca Wilson, Owner/CEO of Spherexx, expressed enthusiasm for the recognition, stating, "We are thrilled to receive this Webby Award! Our excitement is further fueled by the tangible impact ILoveLeasing AI is delivering to apartment shoppers and property management owner-operators alike. Our innovative approach, combining AI with automation, fielded 48.4% of all leasing correspondence with 92% autonomy."

As an integral component of Spherexx's Multifamily Marketing Suite, ILoveLeasing seamlessly integrates with popular property management accounting software, over 400 Internet-based advertising platforms through Spherexx Ad Automation, and Spherexx's Optimize Revenue Management Neural AI Network. Additionally, ILoveLeasing interfaces with Spherexx Commission Tracking to facilitate effortless commission management and incentive performance tracking.

Spherexx Services:

CRM – Customer Relationship Management tool to aggregate all leads, provide options for human or AI lead nurturing, chatbot, drip automation and email/text broadcasting.

Syndication – Daily advertising syndication to update over 400 internet listing services and advertising sources like Google My Business

Websites – custom or pre-built template options with seamless pricing & availability integration and ADA compliance. Service includes a content management system (CMS) and in-line editor for ease of web page editing.

Search Engine Marketing – optimize websites and landing pages for high conversion along with pay per click campaigns. Dashboard and live performance reporting.

Interactive Siteplans – embed our interactive siteplan into a property website to allow website visitors to drill into a floor or a building to find the physical location of available units and it's relation to community amenities, parking, etc.

Branding and Re-Branding – design concepts for naming, trademarking, branding guidelines, marketing materials, car and cart wraps, photography, video prep, etc.

Commission Tracking – engage and incentivize any corporate or onsite teams from porter to President for meeting performance milestones.

Revenue Management – utilize our Neural Network AI-driven platform for dynamic pricing optimization, lease expiration and hold time management, BI Dashboard, etc.

Competitor Surveys – access live competitor pricing each day with survey reporting package to manage trending by floorplan across the market.

Data Warehousing – outsource your BI Dashboards and data warehousing to Spherexx.

Custom Programming – leverage our programming expertise to design custom workflows for your business strategies including streamlining software product integrations.

About Spherexx.com®

Spherexx offers a suite of software products custom built for enhancing the performance of apartment communities along with a full-service advertising agency. Spherexx provides marketing, advertising, and operational performance services with two decades of experience helping multifamily owner/operators perform at a higher level. Our top-tier Software as a Service (SaaS) provides web and AI centric solutions, spanning conventional, student, affordable, senior, rent control, self-storage, and manufactured housing. We continue to redefine real estate technology, shaping the future with our proprietary tech stack and comprehensive marketing solutions. Schedule a consultation at www.spherexx.com/get-started.

About The Webby Awards:

Established in 1996, The Webby Awards are hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times. Recognizing excellence across various categories, including Websites, Mobile Sites, Video, Advertising, Social, Podcasts, and AI, Metaverse & Virtual, The Webbys received nearly 14,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) and judged based on criteria such as Content, Structure, Visual Design, Functionality, Interactivity, Innovation, and Overall Experience.

