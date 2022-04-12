ILS Capital Announces Name Change to Resolute Global Partners

New Firm Name Reflects Expansion of Investment Scope and Strategic Partnerships

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ILS Capital Management, an investment advisor specializing in insurance and reinsurance, announced today that it has changed its name to Resolute Global Partners. The firm's decision to rebrand follows the growth of its strategic partnerships and the addition of new business lines over the past several years, significantly expanding the scope of its investments beyond traditional insurance-linked securities. The name change coincides with the 10th anniversary of the founding of the firm by insurance industry veteran Don Kramer.

Resolute Global finds and supports niche opportunities in the insurance and reinsurance market by leveraging its strong relationships, underwriting and actuarial experts, and market knowledge. The firm partners with outstanding insurance providers to design innovative solutions and drives value for its investors through its diversified portfolio that is uncorrelated with traditional assets.

Over the past decade, Resolute Global has expanded both its investment scope and organizational reach. The firm now employs a team of more than 300 people across its organization and strategic partnerships and has offices in Hamilton, Bermuda; London; Stamford, Connecticut; Chicago, Illinois; and Jacksonville, Florida. Its strategic partners include Prospero Re, Producer's National Corporation (PNC), MTPLY, Pouch Insurance, Stable Insurance, Evolution Risk, Arrow Agency, Helios Underwriting plc., and Lloyd's corporate member RGP. Resolute Global has access to property reinsurance, specialty reinsurance, U.S. insurance, global insurance and specialty insurance opportunities through its team's expertise and strong relationships.

"As we execute an attractive, well-balanced portfolio of insurance and reinsurance risk, we continue to pursue new opportunities, build relationships, and create value for our investors," said Tom Libassi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Resolute Global. "We believe that, given our expanded strategic partnerships and investment scope, our new name, which reflects our focus on innovative solutions with a nod to our proud reinsurance heritage, enables us to better represent to all of our stakeholders who we are and what we do."

About Resolute Global Partners

Resolute Global is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor that finds and supports niche opportunities in the insurance and reinsurance market by leveraging its strong relationships, underwriting and actuarial experts, and market knowledge. The firm partners with insurance providers to design innovative solutions and builds long-term value for its investors by creating a diversified portfolio of [re]insurance risks uncorrelated with traditional assets. Founded in 2011 as ILS Capital Management, Resolute Global has offices in Hamilton, Bermuda; London; Stamford, Connecticut; Chicago, Illinois; and Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, please visit www.resolutegp.com.

SOURCE Resolute Global Partners