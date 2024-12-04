ILSUNG HISCO Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary, Pledging to Become a Global Solution Provider

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 1984, ILSUNG HISCO (Heavy Industries Solutions Company) celebrated its 40th anniversary with grand ceremonies held in Ulsan, South Korea, in June 2024 and in Houston, USA, in August. The event was attended by major global clients, marking a meaningful occasion to reflect on ILSUNG HISCO's achievements over the past 40 years and pledge a new leap toward its centennial milestone.

ILSUNG HISCO, a global solution provider specializing in manufacturing Pressure Vessels, Heat Exchangers, and Process Modules, has established itself as a key partner in the global energy industry, leveraging its extensive experience in the Oil & Gas market. Collaborating with major Oil Majors, National Oil Companies, and numerous EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) firms, ILSUNG HISCO has played a vital role as a primary supplier of Stationary Equipment for projects across the globe.

In particular, ILSUNG HISCO is one of the few companies in Korea capable of simultaneously designing and manufacturing Stationary Equipment (Pressure Vessels and Heat Exchangers) and large-scale Process Modules. Leveraging this technological expertise, ILSUNG HISCO is rapidly expanding its presence not only in the Oil & Gas sector but also in the eco-friendly and renewable energy markets, actively pursuing business diversification in line with the energy transition era.

ILSUNG HISCO has especially demonstrated its capabilities and performance in overseas projects. Specialized in international projects, the company has participated in major projects around the globe and accumulated extensive experience in successfully executing diverse international operations. At the same time, it has adeptly handled projects that meet Korea's stringent quality standards.

Marking its 40th anniversary, ILSUNG HISCO reflected on its achievements while sharing its vision for the future and reaffirming its commitment to new advancements. The company declared its intention to expand beyond the Oil & Gas market to fulfill its role as a global solutions provider, meeting the needs of clients in the green energy, renewable energy, and broader energy markets.

