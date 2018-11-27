ILTVA members transfer product representation to OPEI

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) announces that the International Light Transportation Vehicle Association (ILTVA) has transferred representation of its member products and respective ANSI standards to OPEI effective January 1, 2019.

"OPEI is a natural fit for these products as we actively represent a wide range of utility vehicles currently in the marketplace," says Kris Kiser, President of OPEI. "As the association of record in this space, we're a leader in the development of safety standards for UTVs, and have significant experience as it relates to these vehicles with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and other regulators."

OPEI currently represents manufacturers of utility vehicles for a wide range of end-user applications. ILTVA developed and maintained ANSI standards relating to the design and performance of golf cars and personal transport vehicles. That organization will wind down its operations, and those standards will now be part of OPEI's on-going standards development work.

"As uses and applications of these products have expanded, it made sense for us to partner with OPEI. The association has a demonstrable history in utility vehicle safety and performance standards and representing these products before regulatory authorities, as well as a deep background in market statistics collection, and positions us well as we look toward the industry's future," says Mark Wagner, member, OPEI Board of Directors, and President and CEO of Club Car, LLC, Ingersoll-Rand Industrial Technologies. "We're excited to work with OPEI on the representation of our products on a going-forward basis."

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) is an international trade association representing utility vehicle, outdoor power equipment, and small engine manufacturers and suppliers. OPEI is the advocacy voice of the industry, and a recognized Standards Development Organization for the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and active internationally through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in the development of safety and performance standards. OPEI is managing partner of GIE+EXPO, the industry's annual international trade show, and the creative force behind the environmental education platform TurfMutt.com. OPEI-Canada represents members on a host of issues, including recycling, emissions, and other regulatory developments across the Canadian provinces.

