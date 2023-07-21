Ilumed appoints Marco Castillo as Chief Transformation Officer to Enhance Operational Efficiencies for Providers and Clinical Outcomes for Patients

JUPITER, Fla., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ilumed announced today that Marco Castillo has been appointed the new Chief Transformation Officer of the company, tasked with leading continued growth for the company's operations in ten states.

"Marco is one of the most experienced executives in value-based care, with a proven record of success working with both patients and providers to maximize efficiencies, ensure high-quality clinical outcomes, and to deliver on our corporate mission to heal healthcare with innovative solutions," said Debbie Finnel, CEO of ilumed.

A veteran of the US Navy and value-based care, Castillo's 20-plus years in healthcare have given him the discipline and deep understanding needed to navigate the complex environment of the ACO REACH marketplace. After a decade of directing the Florida market for one of the nation's largest MSOs, he took a position at ilumed in its early years. Marco's expertise in Medicare operations complements ilumed's emphasis on data analysis and modern technology to establish a well-coordinated, highly-effective approach to healthcare consulting, which results in better patient outcomes for our partners.

"Marco's new role as CTO enhances ilumed's ability to implement novel practices and procedures that are designed to maximize patient outcomes," said Brent Hood, ilumed's chief operation officer. "He has truly earned his nickname as 'the turnaround specialist' by being able to quickly identify areas of positive change, developing a plan of action, and inspiring others to succeed."

Marco earned his Bachelor of Applied Science in Health Care Administration, and holds an Master of Business Administration from Webster University.

About ilumed.

Ilumed is an accountable care organization realizing equity, access, and community health (ACO REACH) based out of Jupiter, FL. We are dedicated to improving the lives of our patients by uniting clinicians with a focus on delivering healthcare with empathy and compassion.

**The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.**

