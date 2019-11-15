ILUMINAR Lighting Delivers the Future of Indoor Horticulture

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ILUMINAR Lighting announced today the new XLX LED, a revolutionary new LED in the indoor horticultural industry, from the US and Canada based company known for innovative products and forward-thinking lighting designers.

The XLX LED has individual bars of diodes that each have their own dedicated power source. This gives control back to the gardener to dial in any indoor or greenhouse crop with a unique spectrum and light intensity.

Pre-book large commercial orders or learn more at: bit.ly/iluminar-xlx

In the past, LEDs were created with one driver for the entire fixture, but now growers have the ability to fine-tune the output of each individual bar which opens up a vast new world of opportunities for indoor gardens, large and small, and offers a new way for gardeners to optimize their yield.

"Our new XLX is a breakthrough that we've been developing over the last three years. We're excited to announce the new technology for this fixture that is currently in beta testing in commercial facilities. It will be available to the mass commercial market in the fourth quarter," Eric Kerker, COO at ILUMINAR Lighting.

Features and benefits of the XLX LED include:

High efficacy (2.9 μmol/J)

Zero fixture/lighting downtime

Up to 40% reduced HVAC requirement

Full spectrum lighting solution

Long-term fixture upgradeability for clients as LED technology improves

The XLX LED will be available for pre-booking in Q4 2019, just in time for the biggest growing expo in Las Vegas. For more information, or to pre-book large commercial orders of the XLX LED from ILUMINAR Lighting, visit bit.ly/iluminar-xlx

About ILUMINAR

ILUMINAR Lighting is a premier lighting manufacturer of commercial, indoor lighting products for the agricultural market. Indoor agricultural lighting has a wide selection of products to choose from and ILUMINAR Lighting is one of the few companies to provide lighting for every application, from CMH and HPS to state-of-the-art LED lighting. ILUMINAR has over 20 years' experience in horticultural lighting and indoor gardening supplies and offers customized lighting layouts and comparison studies for commercial applications.

ILUMINAR is more than just creating light for plants, we guide and educate our consumers to understand the physics of what makes a great grow light.

