ILVE Introduces All-New Pro Series to their Line of Free-Standing Ranges

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ILVE, known for their handcrafted Italian appliances, introduces the ILVE Pro Series to their line of free-standing dual fuel ranges. A sleek, modern design and a sharp price point matched with ILVE's superior quality ensure that this is no ordinary kitchen appliance. The new line flaunts chef quality features including a removable griddle, high BTU brass burners and a built-in warm drawer to keep cooked food at an ideal temperature for serving.

ILVE Pro Series

The ILVE Pro series is available in a 36" single or unique double oven configuration as well as an exclusive 40" & 48" size with double ovens. The electric ovens feature multi-function cooking options and built-in rotisserie accessories for a truly professional-style cooking experience. The triple pane glass doors ensure the outside of the oven doors maintain a safer to touch temperature while effectively trapping heat to conserve more energy.

"Expanding ILVE's line of free-standing ranges gives consumers even more ability to find an appliance to best suit their cooking, design and budget needs," says Melissa Haber, Vice President for EuroChef USA. "The ILVE Pro Series flaunts a modern style while encompassing all of the most desirable cooking features for the home chef at a sharp price point."

Offered in two colors, stainless steel & matte graphite, the Pro Series features spindle legs, tubular style knobs and handles and a digital clock and timer.

Other Details:

Available in 36" single oven, 36" double oven, 40" double oven and 48" double oven options

Offered in Stainless Steel and Matte Graphite colors

Equipped with High BTU Brass Burners, including one Dual Triple Ring Burner

Features easy clean oven cavities

24" depth with a 2" extended standard backguard to reach an overall 25.5" depth

Digital programmable clock & timer

UMRP starting at $4,299 for the 36" Single Oven in Stainless Steel

About ILVE: Founded in 1952, ILVE is steadfastly committed to exceptional handcrafted quality in residential cooking appliances including ranges, cooktops, ventilation and accessories. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located near historic Venice, Italy represents more than 50 years of tradition, continuous technological research and relentless innovation. Bringing a unique brand of Italian craftsmanship to the devoted chef, ILVE has become known as the brand for people who are passionate about cooking and fine kitchen appliances. Although crafted in Italy, each appliance is made to U.S. market specifications. EuroChef USA is the exclusive importer of the ILVE brand for the U.S. and distributes the collection through an authorized network of retailers and distributors throughout the country.

