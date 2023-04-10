ILYM Group Inc. A Class Action Administration Company Welcomes New President and Senior Vice President to Executive Team

TUSTIN, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ILYM Group Inc., a leading Class Action Administration Company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Sutherland as President and Kimberly Sutherland as Senior Vice President. Michael and Kimberly bring a wealth of industry experience and expertise to the company's executive team, and their addition further strengthens ILYM Group's position as a leading player in the Class Action Administration industry.

As President, Michael Sutherland will be responsible for overseeing the company's strategic direction and long-term growth initiatives. With over 10 years of experience in Class Action Administration, Michael has held senior leadership positions at several prominent Class Action Administration firms, where he has demonstrated a track record of driving growth.

Kimberly Sutherland joins ILYM as Senior Vice President, bringing with her a wealth of experience in Class Action Administration. In this role, Kimberly will play a critical role in driving the company's growth and expansion efforts. With over 10 years of experience in Class Action Administration, Kimberly has a proven track record of delivering results, building strong client relationships, and driving operational excellence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael and Kimberly to our team," said Lisa Mullins, CEO of ILYM Group. "Their wealth of experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our services. We are confident that their leadership will enable us to enhance our capabilities and deliver even greater value to our clients."

ILYM Group is a leading Class Action Administration Company that provides end-to-end services to legal industry and administration of class action settlements. With a team of experienced professionals and innovative technology solutions, ILYM Group, Inc. provides an unmatched combination of experience, technology and resources to facilitate class action court orders and seamlessly transition from litigation support to class settlement.

