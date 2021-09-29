I&M And Potawatomi Zoo Announce Branch To Browse Program, First-Of-Its Kind Partnership For Both Organizations To Help Feed Animals And Provide Enrichment

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana Michigan Power and the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend today kicked off a new partnership to benefit the zoo animals. The Branch to Browse program is an initiative that will utilize I&M's forestry program to feed the zoo animals weekly and help the zoo save hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual food costs, while utilizing I&M's forestry program that aims to reduce and prevent tree-related power outages.

The fresh tree trimmings, branches and twigs — also known as browse — are important to the animals' diets, and beneficial for their enrichment. From the tallest to the smallest of animals, many will enjoy the benefits of this unique partnership. Whether it's an okapi or giraffe munching on fresh leaves as part of their daily diet, or a bison chomping at a branch to help support its enrichment, the browse will benefit dozens of Potawatomi Zoo animals year-round.

"I&M's Branch to Browse Program is unique and essential to the multiple animals that call the Potawatomi Zoo home," said Josh Sisk, Potawatomi Zoo executive director. "Branches and tree trimmings from right here in our community will directly benefit the animals and we're very appreciative of Indiana Michigan Power's partnership to use its browse to feed the animals. The Branch to Browse Program is a perfect partnership to fill a need in our community at the Potawatomi Zoo."

PARTNERSHIP

The partnership will help the Potawatomi Zoo feed its existing animals, including the okapi, kudu, and colobus monkeys, as well as its newest future attraction – the arrival of four giraffes in October. Browse is a main part of a giraffe's diet, as they can eat on average between 20-50 pounds of browse a day. Zoo experts estimate that the zoo will need up to 10-tons of browse in just one year.

The Branch to Browse program will help feed animals through the winter as animal caretakers will prep and freeze leaves, branches, and twigs. The partnership with I&M, will reduce the zoo's annual food costs and by approximately $200,000.

HOW IT WORKS

The I&M Branch to Browse Program will consist of I&M's forestry crews inspecting and trimming trees and various brush near its power poles and lines. I&M crews have an approved list of tree species, including mulberry, hackberry, maple, and elm, which they will use to identify, bundle, and deliver by the truckload once trimmed. Deliveries will arrive once a week to the Potawatomi Zoo, where a horticulturist will inspect the trimmings and then deliver it to the animals.

I&M's forestry team is committed to balancing the importance of trees with keeping customers lights on. Trees and brush are the leading cause of outages for I&M customers. That's why I&M regularly trims and removes trees too close to electrical lines and equipment posing a threat to the safe and reliable service to customers.

"Indiana Michigan Power is excited and proud to donate fresh, local browse to the Potawatomi Zoo that we collect as part of our forestry program," said Chad Tinkel, I&M region forestry supervisor. "It's a win-win for I&M and the Potawatomi Zoo since we are already trimming trees and normally the branches and leaves would be turned into mulch. Now, we can donate it to the Potawatomi Zoo."

I&M inspects and trims trees year-round and will visit neighborhoods and communities every four years to inspect and trim trees if needed to reduce power outages. I&M's forestry department works all year to mitigate outage concerns, while keeping in mind the health and beauty of the trees in our communities across Indiana and Michigan.

Through 2022, I&M plans to inspect and trim nearly 4,000 line miles in its service territory in Indiana and Michigan. The Branch to Browse Program will serve as a major food source for at least 11 of the zoo's largest animals and provide food, enrichment, and housing for dozens of other animals. Branch to Browse will also significantly offset the Zoo's annual food costs, which is currently around $200,000 per year, and will be much higher with the addition of giraffes later this year.

ABOUT THE POTAWATOMI ZOO: Since its humble start, the Potawatomi Zoo has become a premier destination for fun and educational activity in the South Bend region. Accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums since 1987, the Potawatomi Zoo is home to more than 400 animals and exceeds the standards for zoos in animal care and quality of life, conservation, and education programs. The Potawatomi Zoo staff strives to provide guests with a unique and meaningful animal experience that is memorable, up close, and personal; protect and preserve the diversity of species on Earth; and be responsible and respectful of the animals, facilities, and resources entrusted to the Zoo. Learn more at www.potawatomizoo.org.

ABOUT INDIANA MICHIGAN POWER: Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is headquartered in Fort Wayne, and its approximately 2,100 employees serve more than 600,000 customers. More than 85% of its energy delivered in 2020 was emission-free. I&M has at its availability various sources of generation including 2,278 MW of nuclear generation in Michigan, 450 MW of purchased wind generation from Indiana, more than 22 MW of hydro generation in both states and approximately 35 MW of large-scale solar generation in both states. The company's generation portfolio also includes 2,620 MW of coal-fueled generation in Indiana.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,800 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,600 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable 2 generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

