IM Cannabis Appoints Asi Levi as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Cannabis Corp. ("IMC" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMCC), a leading medical cannabis company with operations in Israel and Germany, today announced, further to its press release dated October 29, 2025, the appointment of Asi Levi, CPA, as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective immediately, to replace Uri Birenberg.

Mr. Levi has over 15 years of experience in finance and controlling roles, including serving as Chief Financial Officer of Water Ways Technologies Inc. and DekelOil CI, part of Dekel Agri-Vision Plc and as Controller of SciSparc Ltd. and A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. He has overseen fundraising efforts and handled financial planning, budgeting, and cash flow management in compliance with international financial reporting standards (IFRS) and other standards.

The Company thanks Mr. Birenberg for his contributions during his tenure as CFO and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

