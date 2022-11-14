IM Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Revenues Increased 78% YoY and 12% Sequentially

Company to refocus resources and efforts on the Israeli and German markets; Commences exit of the Canadian market

TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Cannabis Corp. (the "Company", "IM Cannabis", or "IMC") (CSE: IMCC) (NASDAQ: IMCC), a leading medical cannabis company, provided financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q3 2022 Highlights

Revenues for Q3 2022 were $14.2 million , compared to $8.0 million on Q3 2021, an increase of 78%, representing a 12% sequential organic growth.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter marked a pivotal moment on our trajectory to profitability," said Oren Shuster, Chief Executive Officer of IM Cannabis. "By commencing our exit from Canada, we are now concentrating all our efforts on our highest value markets, Israel and Germany, to accelerate our path to profitability and long-term shareholder value."

"We will continue building on the increasing demand and positive momentum in Israel, supported by strategic alliances with Canadian suppliers and skilled sourcing team, to cement our leadership position. In parallel, we are advancing a long-term growth plan in Germany, based on replicating our success in Israel. We are also preparing ourselves for the proposed legalization of recreational cannabis in Germany."

"We continue to be strongly focused on generating efficiencies and synergies, bringing all our financial and human capital to support growth and profitability in Israel and Germany," concluded Shuster.

Q3 2022 Business Highlights

The Company appointed Einat Zakariya and Moti Marcus to its board of directors, replacing Vivian Bercovici and Haleli Barath, each of whom resigned to pursue other opportunities.

and to its board of directors, replacing and Haleli Barath, each of whom resigned to pursue other opportunities. Signed an international trademark licensing agreement with Avant Brands, granting IMC the exclusive right to launch the BLKMKT brand in Israel . The integration of the unique and exclusive varieties of the high-quality BLKMKT brand into the current IMC premium product portfolio will serve to bolster the cooperative and synergistic partnership forged between the two companies over the past two years. It will further strengthen IMC's business model in Israel that offers medical cannabis patients quality, ultra-premium brands.

. The integration of the unique and exclusive varieties of the high-quality BLKMKT brand into the current IMC premium product portfolio will serve to bolster the cooperative and synergistic partnership forged between the two companies over the past two years. It will further strengthen IMC's business model in that offers medical cannabis patients quality, ultra-premium brands. Received the initial international shipment from Canadian supplier SNDL, consisting export of approximately 167 kilograms of premium dried flower delivered to Israel as part of SNDL's total commitment with IMC. SNDL and the Company have agreed to the aggregate export of 1,000 kilograms of high-quality dried flower products from Canada to Israel for processing and distribution in the Israeli medical cannabis market. The completed export continues the Company's streamlining approach to provide the Israeli market with the high-quality products it has come to expect.

as part of SNDL's total commitment with IMC. SNDL and the Company have agreed to the aggregate export of 1,000 kilograms of high-quality dried flower products from to for processing and distribution in the Israeli medical cannabis market. The completed export continues the Company's streamlining approach to provide the Israeli market with the high-quality products it has come to expect. The Company's legacy strain Roma® was voted as the Favorite Strain of the Month in August 2022 by 'Cannabis', one of Israel's leading cannabis blogs for Israeli medical cannabis patients.

by 'Cannabis', one of leading cannabis blogs for Israeli medical cannabis patients. The Company introduced the Top-Shelf Collection in Israel in September 2022 as a premium product line with indoor-grown, high-THC cannabis flowers. In addition, as part of IMC's Craft Collection, which is the ultra-premium indoor-grown product line, the Company introduced 'Watermelon Zkittlez' with record breaking success and strong patient demand for continuity.

Q3 2022 Financial Results

Revenues for Q3 2022 were $14.2 million , compared to $8.0 million on Q3 2021, an increase of 78%, representing a 12% sequential organic growth.

The increase in revenues is primarily attributed to the increase in the quantity of medical cannabis products sold, as well as from the higher average selling price per gram the Company realized from its portfolio of premium and ultra-premium branded cannabis products in Israel .

Share Consolidation

The Company will be consolidating all of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for each ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation"). The objective of the Consolidation is to enable the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in the listing rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ").

The Company's board of directors approved the Consolidation and it is expected that the Common Shares will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and NASDAQ on or about November 17, 2022.

Assuming the Consolidation is completed, the existing 75,695,325 Common Shares will be reduced to approximately 7,569,526 Common Shares, subject to adjustments for rounding purposes. No fractional Common Shares will be issued. Any fractional interest in Common Shares that is less than 0.5 of a Common Share resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole Common Share and any fractional interest in Common Shares that is 0.5 or greater of a Common Share will be rounded up to the nearest whole Common Share.

The Consolidation was approved by holders of Common Shares at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on October 20, 2022. The Consolidation is subject to acceptance by the CSE.

Upon completion of the Consolidation, a letter of transmittal will be sent by mail to registered shareholders advising that the Consolidation has taken effect. The letter of transmittal will contain instructions on how registered shareholders can exchange their share certificates or Direct Registration System ("DRS") statements evidencing their pre-Consolidation Common Shares for new share certificates or new DRS statements representing the number of post-Consolidation Common Shares to which they are entitled.

Beneficial shareholders holding their Common Shares through an intermediary may be subject to different procedures for obtaining their post-Consolidation Common Shares. If you have questions in this regard, you are encouraged to contact your intermediary.

The Company does not intend to change its name or seek a new stock trading symbol on the CSE or NASDAQ in connection with the Consolidation.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The complete interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis will be available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

Q3 2022 Conference Call

The Company will host a zoom web conference today at 9:00a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community. Investors are invited to register by clicking here. All relevant information will be sent upon registration.

If you are unable to join us live, a recording of the call will be available on our website at https://investors.imcannabis.com/ within 24 hours after the call.

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC) (CSE: IMCC) is an international cannabis company providing premium products to medical patients in Israel, Germany and Canada, the three largest federally legal markets. The Company leverages a transnational ecosystem powered by a unique data-driven approach and a globally sourced product supply chain. With an unwavering commitment to responsible growth and compliance with the strictest regulatory environments, the Company strives to amplify its commercial and brand power to become a global high-quality cannabis player.

The IMC ecosystem operates in Israel through its commercial relationship with Focus Medical Herbs Ltd. ("Focus Medical"), which imports, and distributes cannabis to medical patients, leveraging years of proprietary data and patient insights. The Company also operates medical cannabis retail pharmacies, online platforms, distribution centers and logistical hubs in Israel that enable the safe delivery and quality control of IM Cannabis products throughout the entire value chain. In Germany, the IMC ecosystem operates through Adjupharm GmbH, where it also distributes cannabis to pharmacies to medical cannabis patients. In Canada, IMC operates through Trichome Financial and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Trichome JWC Acquisition Corp. and MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., where it cultivates and processes cannabis for the adult-use market at its Ontario and Nova Scotia facilities under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. For more information, please visit www.imcannabis.com.

Company Contact:

Maya Lustig, Director Investor & Public Relations

IM Cannabis

+972-54-677-8100

[email protected]

Oren Shuster, CEO

IM Cannabis Corp.

+972-77-3603504

[email protected]

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the Company leaving the Canadian cannabis market to focus on Israel, Germany and Europe; achieving profitability and shareholder value; expectations related to demand, growth opportunities in Israel, Germany and Europe; demand and momentum in the Company's Israeli operations; the restructuring of Trichome under CCAA; the continuation of the Company's Canadian operations through Trichome until a sale transaction or one or more other restructuring transactions is completed; any material recovery on the Company's equity investment in Trichome; whether the Company will recover any of its unsecured loans to Trichome; statements relating to the Company's business objectives and the anticipated timing of execution in Israel, Germany and Europe; the expected cost savings from streamlining operations in Canada and Israel; anticipated market reception of the BLKMKT brand in the Israeli medical cannabis market; expectations related to the Company's import of medical cannabis products from SNDL and other Canadian suppliers and the market reception of such products; statements relating to the timing, terms and completion of the Consolidation, including the ratio of pre-consolidation Common Shares to post-consolidation Common Shares that will be effected, non-issuance of fractional shares, and the contents and delivery of the letter of transmittal following completion of the Consolidation; timing for the commencement of trading on the CSE and NASDAQ following the completion of the Consolidation;; and the anticipated decriminalization or legalization of adult-use recreational cannabis in Germany and Europe.

Forward-looking statements is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited, the anticipated increase in demand for medical and adult-use recreational cannabis in the markets in which the Company operates or plans to operate; the Company's ability to implement its growth strategies and leverage synergies of acquisitions; the ability to import and the supply of premium and indoor grown cannabis products from the Company's third-party suppliers and partners; the changes and trends in the cannabis industry; and the Company's ability to market its brands and services successfully to its anticipated customers and medical cannabis patients in Israel and Germany.

The above lists of forward-looking statements and assumptions are not exhaustive. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a number of factors and risks. These include: general business risk and liability, including claims or complaints in the normal course of business; any failure of the Company to maintain "de facto" control over Focus Medical and/or High Way Shinua Ltd. (together with the Company, the "Group")in accordance with IFRS 10; limitations on stockholdings of the Company in connection with its potential direct engagement in the Israeli medical cannabis market; unexpected changes in governmental policies and regulations in Canada, Israel or Germany such as the Israeli or German government deciding to abandon efforts to decriminalize or legalize adult-use recreational cannabis; the ability of the Company to access future financing if needed or on terms acceptable to the Company; the failure of the Company to comply with applicable regulatory requirements in a highly regulated industry; the Company's ability to continue to meet the listing requirements of the CSE and the NASDAQ; any unexpected failure to maintain in good standing or renew its cannabis licenses; the ability of the Group to deliver on their sales commitments or growth objectives; the Group's reliance on third-party supply agreements and its ability to enter into additional supply agreements to provide sufficient quantities of medical cannabis to fulfil the Group's obligations; the Group's possible exposure to liability, the perceived level of risk related thereto, and the anticipated results of any litigation or other similar disputes or legal proceedings involving the Groupadverse market conditions; risks of product liability and other safety-related liability from the usage of the Company's cannabis products; supply chain constraints; competition; reliance on key personnel; litigation risks; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the risk of defaulting on existing debt and war and civil conflict in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Please see the other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2022, which is available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release includes references to "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Gross Margin", which are non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") financial measures. Non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA has no direct, comparable IFRS financial measure. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted by removing other non-recurring or noncash items, including the unrealized change in fair value of biological assets, realized fair value adjustments on inventory sold in the period, share-based compensation expenses, depreciation of right-of-use assets, revaluation adjustments of financial assets and liabilities measured on a fair value basis and non-recurring transaction costs included in operating expenses. The Company defines gross margin as the difference between revenue and cost of goods sold divided by revenue (expressed as a percentage), prior to the effect of a fair value adjustment for inventory and biological assets. IMC has used or included these non-IFRS measures solely to provide investors with added insight into IMC's financial performance. Readers are cautioned that such non-IFRS measures may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.



For the nine months

ended September 30, For the three

months ended

September 30, For the Year

ended

December 31,

Operating Loss 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021

$(20,082) $(14,294) $(5,526) $(8,124) $(34,053)

Depreciation & Amortization $1,942 $1,103 $626 $516 $2,125

EBITDA $(18,140) $(13,191) $(4,900) $(7,608) $(31,928)

IFRS biological assets fair value

adjustments, net $1,941 $2,086 $867 $2,032 $2,263

Share-based payments $2,209 $3,955 $367 $2,687 $5,442

Costs related to the NASDAQ listing $ - $1,261 $ - $ - $ -

Restructuring cost $4,383 $ - $ - $ - $ -

Other non-recurring costs $ - $570 $ - $570 $ -

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS) $(9,607) $(5,319) $(3,666) $(2,319) $(24,223)

















Nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021





Net Revenue $39,874 $24,141 Cost of sales $31,374 $16,625 Gross profit before FV adjustments $8,500 $7,516 Gross margin before FV adjustments 21 % 31 %

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Canadian Dollars in thousands







September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021





(Unaudited)















ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 3,223

$ 13,903 Restricted bank deposit



-

1 Trade receivables



11,825

16,711 Advances to suppliers



851

2,300 Other accounts receivable



3,414

14,481 Loans receivable



-

2,708 Biological assets



-

1,687 Inventories



16,634

29,391 Assets held-for-sale



60,618

-

















96,565

81,182











NON-CURRENT ASSETS:









Property, plant and equipment, net



5,088

30,268 Investments in affiliates



2,413

2,429 Advance payment for intangible assets of pharmacy



6,448

3,129 Derivative assets



-

14 Right-of-use assets, net



2,243

18,162 Deferred tax assets



543

16 Intangible assets, net



5,978

30,885 Goodwill



9,788

121,303

















32,501

206,206











Total assets



$ 129,066

$ 287,388

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Canadian Dollars in thousands







September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021





(Unaudited)















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Trade payables



$ 11,775

$ 13,989 Bank loans and credit facilities



5,139

9,502 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses



5,481

20,143 Accrued purchase consideration liabilities



2,593

6,039 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities



636

1,554 Liabilities directly associated with assets held-for-sale



43,613

-

















69,237

51,227











NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Warrants measured at fair value



116

6,022 Operating lease liabilities



1,611

17,820 Long-term loans



370

392 Employee benefit liabilities, net



383

391 Deferred tax liability, net



1,377

6,591

















3,857

31,216











Total liabilities



73,094

82,443











EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF

THE COMPANY:









Share capital and premium



245,202

237,677 Treasury stock



(660)

(660) Translation reserve



1,723

2,614 Reserve from share-based payment transactions



14,678

12,348 Accumulated deficit



(206,606)

(50,743)











Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company



54,337

201,236











Non-controlling interests



1,635

3,709











Total equity



55,972

204,945











Total liabilities and equity



$ 129,066

$ 287,388

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Canadian Dollars in thousands, except per share data





Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30,



2022

2021 (*)

2022

2021 (*)



Unaudited

















Revenues

$ 39,874

$ 24,141

$ 14,170

$ 8,040 Cost of revenues

31,374

16,625

11,351

6,007

















Gross profit before fair value adjustments

8,500

7,516

2,819

2,033

















Fair value adjustments:















Unrealized change in fair value of biological assets

(315)

5,464

-

436 Realized fair value adjustments on inventory sold in the period

(1,626)

(7,626)

(866)

(2,544)

















Total fair value adjustments

(1,941)

(2,162)

(866)

(2,108)

















Gross profit (loss)

6,559

5,354

1,953

(75)

















General and administrative expenses

11,670

11,848

4,315

3,653 Selling and marketing expenses

8,379

3,845

2,797

1,709 Restructuring expenses

4,383

-

-

- Share-based compensation

2,209

3,955

367

2,687

















Total operating expenses

26,641

19,648

7,479

8,049

















Operating loss

(20,082)

(14,294)

(5,526)

(8,124)

















Finance income, net

3,782

22,197

1,198

8,620

















Income (loss) before income taxes

(16,300)

7,903

(4,328)

496 Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,029)

206

204

(334)

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

(15,271)

7,697

(4,532)

830

















Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (Note 10)

(142,581)

(13,727)

(123,643)

(6,486)

















Net loss

(157,852)

(6,030)

(128,175)

(5,656)

















Other comprehensive income (loss) that will not be reclassified

to profit or loss in subsequent periods:















Exchange differences on translation to presentation currency

(1,630)

(350)

1,312

888

















Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:















Adjustments arising from translating financial statements of foreign operation

654

288

(549)

29

















Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(976)

(62)

763

917

















Total comprehensive loss

$ (158,828)

$ (6,092)

$ (127,412)

$ (4,739)

(*) Reclassified in respect of discontinued operations.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Canadian Dollars in thousands, except per share data







Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30,





2022

2021 (*)

2022

2021 (*)





Unaudited Net loss attributable to:

















Equity holders of the Company



$ (155,863)

$ (4,869)

$ (127,788)

$ (4,285) Non-controlling interests



(1,989)

(1,161)

(387)

(1,371)

























$ (157,852)

$ (6,030)

$ (128,175)

$ (5,656)



















Total comprehensive loss attributable to:

















Equity holders of the Company



$ (156,754)

$ (4,933)

$ (127,069)

$ (3,359) Non-controlling interests



(2,074)

(1,159)

(343)

(1,380)

























$ (158,828)

$ (6,092)

$ (127,412)

$ (4,739)



















Net loss per share attributable to equity holders of the

Company:

















Basic loss per share (in CAD)



$ (2.22)

$ (0.10)

$ (1.81)

$ (0.06) Diluted loss per share (in CAD)



$ (2.22)

$ (0.51)

$ (1.81)

$ (0.18)







































Earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders

of the Company from continuing operations:

















Basic earnings (loss) per share (in CAD)



$ (0.19)

$ 0.19

$ (0.06)

$ 0.03 Diluted loss per share (in CAD)



$ (0.26)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.09)



















Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the

Company from discontinued operations:

















Basic and diluted loss per share (in CAD)



$ (2.03)

$ (0.29)

$ (1.75)

$ (0.1)

(*) Reclassified in respect of discontinued operations.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Canadian Dollars in thousands





Nine months ended September 30,



2022

2021



Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net loss for the period

$ (157,852)

$ (6,030)









Adjustments for non-cash items:

















Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets

(553)

(5,484) Fair value adjustment on sale of inventory

3,816

7,608 Fair value adjustment of warrants and derivative assets measured at fair

value

(5,892)

(21,169) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

2,530

1,998 Amortization of intangible assets

1,834

578 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,504

1,028 Goodwill impairment

107,854

- Impairment of property, plant and equipment

2,277

- Impairment of intangible assets

3,067

- Impairment of right-of-use assets

1,914

- Finance expenses, net

6,226

357 Deferred tax benefit, net

(1,851)

(18) Share-based payment

3,284

5,354 Share-based acquisition costs related to business combination

-

1,301 Non-cash interest income on loans receivable

-

124 Revaluation of other accounts receivable

4,191

419 Restructuring expenses

8,773

-













138,974

(7,904) Changes in working capital:

















Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

1,215

(7,610) Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable and advances to suppliers

3,419

(4,521) Decrease in biological assets, net of fair value adjustments

522

3,636 Increase in inventories, net of fair value adjustments

(641)

(14,016) Increase in trade payables

8,020

2,994 Increase in employee benefit liabilities, net

14

66 Decrease in other accounts payable and accrued expenses

(3,324)

(5,144)













9,225

(24,595)









Taxes paid

(470)

(605)









Net cash used in operating activities

(10,123)

(39,134)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Canadian Dollars in thousands





Nine months ended September 30,



2022

2021



Unaudited Cash flows from investing activities:

















Purchase of property, plant and equipment

$(1,387)

$(3,187) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

210

- Proceeds from loan receivables

350

7,796 Purchase of intangible assets

-

(5) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

-

(6,856) Investments in financial assets

-

305 Proceeds from restricted bank deposit

1

17









Net cash used in investing activities

$(826)

$ (1,930)









Cash flow from financing activities:

















Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-

3,538 Proceeds from exercise of options

335

134 Proceeds from issuance of share capital, net of issuance costs

3,174

39,353 Repayment of lease liability

(1,075)

(348) Payment of lease liability interest

(1,262)

(913) Proceeds from bank loan and credit facilities, net

2,510

4,174 Interest paid

(774)

-









Net cash provided by financing activities

2,908

45,938









Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

(1,879)

3,357









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(9,920)

8,231 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

13,903

8,885









Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$ 3,983

$ 17,116









Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:

















Right-of-use asset recognized with corresponding lease liability

$ 269

$ 1,599 Issuance of shares in payment of purchase consideration liability

$ 3,062

$ -

