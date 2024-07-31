IM Digital Elevates Partnership with Bloomreach to Gold Level, Pioneering Customer Data Solutions

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Digital, a leading AI Commerce agency, is delighted to announce its official recognition as a Gold partner of Bloomreach, a global leader in digital experience platforms (DXP). This milestone underscores IM Digital's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions in customer data management, transforming how retailers engage with their audiences across digital and physical touchpoints.

"Our elevation to Gold partner status with Bloomreach is a testament to the tireless dedication of our marketing team and our steadfast developers who have championed innovative customer data strategies," said Anna Wessel, Director of Client Services. "In today's competitive landscape, harnessing customer data is pivotal for retail success, influencing everything from digital experiences to marketing effectiveness and customer service."

As a Bloomreach partner, IM Digital empowers retailers to maximize their digital footprint through comprehensive functionalities available on both cloud and on-premise platforms. Key features include:

Maximum Return on Content: Marketers can seamlessly develop, publish, and manage content across web, mobile, commerce channels, and more from a unified interface.

Optimal Relevance: Utilize powerful profiling and segmentation capabilities to deliver personalized content tailored to specific customer segments.

AI-Driven Experiences: Leverage Bloomreach DXP's advanced AI capabilities to create personalized digital experiences that resonate with customers.

Real-Time Action-Focused Insights: Gain deep, real-time analytics insights across channels to optimize content performance.

Gain deep, real-time analytics insights across channels to optimize content performance. Innovative DTAP Environment: Accelerate time-to-market with Bloomreach's DTAP (Develop, Test, Acceptance, Production) environment, automating the deployment of new IT functionalities.

"Our partnership with Bloomreach empowers retailers to stay ahead in a dynamic marketplace by harnessing the full potential of customer data," added Marta Maciel, Senior E-Commerce Marketing Consultant. "We are excited to continue innovating alongside Bloomreach, delivering solutions that drive growth and enhance customer engagement."

IM Digital's elevation to Gold partner status signifies a deepened commitment to helping retailers navigate the complexities of digital transformation. By integrating Bloomreach's robust DXP capabilities with IM Digital's expertise in AI-driven commerce solutions, retailers can achieve unparalleled agility and responsiveness in their customer interactions.

About IM Digital

IM Digital is an award-winning digital agency specializing in engaging, versatile online shopping experiences. At IM Digital, every step of the customer journey is an opportunity to drive conversions and optimize lifetime value. By integrating cutting-edge technology platforms and AI-powered solutions, we design, build, and support retail experiences that drive customer revenue for brands that people care about.

