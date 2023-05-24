IM Digital Expands to New York City, Bringing Innovative E-commerce Services to the Big Apple

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Digital, a leading e-commerce agency, is excited to announce its expansion to New York City. With a focus on delivering outstanding e-commerce services, IM Digital has established itself as a go-to agency for businesses looking to define, design, develop all things digital.

IM Digital's entry into New York City marks a significant milestone in the agency's growth strategy. The city's reputation as a hub of commerce and innovation provides a fertile ground for IM Digital to thrive and serve a diverse range of clients.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology, IM Digital ensures exceptional results for its clients. Ali Ahmed, founder and CEO of IM Digital, explained the strategic vision behind the expansion, stating, "Our move allows us to tap into the city's diverse talent pool and robust infrastructure. We are confident that our presence in New York City will strengthen our position in the industry and enable us to deliver even better services to our clients."

As IM Digital expands, the agency remains committed to its core values of innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction.

Justin Ragsdale, Director of Business Development, emphasized the agency's commitment to tailored solutions, stating, "Our New York expansion serves as a testament to our team's hard work helping retail businesses navigate a fast-paced digital market. As the digital economy continues to evolve rapidly, we are dedicated to building disruptive digital experiences for bold businesses to help them become brands people care about. We will make use of our global network advantages, coupled with our local professional services experience, to continue supporting our clients and partners on their digital transformation journey."

To celebrate this expansion, IM Digital invites you to join them on June 1st at 17th floor of 1460 Broadway, NY 10036, starting at 6 PM, for an evening of networking and insights.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about IM Digital and its e-commerce services, please visit: imdigital.com.

About IM Digital:

