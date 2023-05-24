IM Digital Expands to New York City, Bringing Innovative E-commerce Services to the Big Apple

News provided by

IM Digital

24 May, 2023, 16:07 ET

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IM Digital, a leading e-commerce agency, is excited to announce its expansion to New York City. With a focus on delivering outstanding e-commerce services, IM Digital has established itself as a go-to agency for businesses looking to define, design, develop all things digital.

IM Digital's entry into New York City marks a significant milestone in the agency's growth strategy. The city's reputation as a hub of commerce and innovation provides a fertile ground for IM Digital to thrive and serve a diverse range of clients.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology, IM Digital ensures exceptional results for its clients. Ali Ahmed, founder and CEO of IM Digital, explained the strategic vision behind the expansion, stating, "Our move allows us to tap into the city's diverse talent pool and robust infrastructure. We are confident that our presence in New York City will strengthen our position in the industry and enable us to deliver even better services to our clients."

As IM Digital expands, the agency remains committed to its core values of innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction.

Justin Ragsdale, Director of Business Development, emphasized the agency's commitment to tailored solutions, stating, "Our New York expansion serves as a testament to our team's hard work helping retail businesses navigate a fast-paced digital market. As the digital economy continues to evolve rapidly, we are dedicated to building disruptive digital experiences for bold businesses to help them become brands people care about. We will make use of our global network advantages, coupled with our local professional services experience, to continue supporting our clients and partners on their digital transformation journey."

To celebrate this expansion, IM Digital invites you to join them on June 1st at 17th floor of 1460 Broadway, NY 10036, starting at 6 PM, for an evening of networking and insights.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about IM Digital and its e-commerce services, please visit: imdigital.com

About IM Digital:

IM Digital is a leading e-commerce agency that specializes in providing innovative solutions to help businesses grow their online presence. With a focus on personalized services and leveraging cutting-edge technology, IM Digital empowers clients across industries to achieve exceptional results in the digital landscape.

SOURCE IM Digital

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.