iM Global Partner strengthens international business development with France hire

News provided by

iM Global Partner

11 Sep, 2023, 03:00 ET

PARIS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iM Global Partner (iMGP) continues to expand with the appointment of a new Director of Distribution for France and Monaco.

Marta Oudot has more than 20 years of industry experience, including roles within East Capital and Allianz GI. She joins iM Global Partner from DNB Asset Management where she was the Head of France.

Continue Reading
Marta Oudot, iM Global Partner Director - Distribution for France & Monaco
Marta Oudot, iM Global Partner Director - Distribution for France & Monaco

Marta will be based in Paris and report to Julien Froger, Managing Director – International Distribution.

"Marta's appointment will strengthen our presence in the French market and enable us to expand our international distribution efforts further," said Jamie Hammond, Deputy CEO – Head of International Distribution.

"As a result of this, Julien will be able to spend more time helping me expand our international footprint in other markets, particularly Southeast Asia and Japan.

In addition, Matthieu Beyler, who has been instrumental in expanding our French business, will broaden his role to cover French-speaking Europe including France, Luxembourg, Belgium and Geneva. Matthieu will continue to report to Julien."

Read the press release here: https://www.imgp.com/uploads/mediacenter/64fb20c2e7d32_PR%20New%20French%20Sales%20Sept%202023_V1-%20ENGLISH(final).pdf

Contact:
[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205766/Marta_Oudot.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957526/iM_Global_Partner_Logo.jpg

SOURCE iM Global Partner

Also from this source

iM Global Partner fortalece el desarrollo de su negocio internacional con una nueva contratación en Francia

iM Global Partner stärkt die internationale Geschäftsentwicklung durch Einstellung in Frankreich

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.