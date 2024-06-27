I'm Lonely, Inc. Launches Revolutionary Dating App to Foster Genuine In-Person Connections

HOUSTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I'm Lonely, Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative dating app, designed to help users connect in person with potential partners who share similar interests within their local community. The platform, available on both Android and iOS devices, will officially launch on August 1, 2024.

A Solution Born from Personal Experience

Introducing I'm Lonely - The in person social platform I'm Lonely Verification

I'm Lonely, Inc. was founded in early 2024 by individuals who experienced the challenges of finding meaningful connections. The founders were frustrated with existing dating apps that were expensive, ineffective, and riddled with fake profiles and bots. This realization spurred them to create a space that genuinely facilitates real-life connections and community engagement.

Jeremy Scott, Co-Founder and COO, states, "I believe our business is inspirational because we address a real societal problem and provide a solution that positively impacts people's lives. Loneliness is a prevalent issue affecting our mental wellness, especially in today's fast-paced and technology-driven world. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, loneliness is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, depression, anxiety, addiction, dementia, and early death."

Unique Features and Benefits

I'm Lonely, Inc. is redefining how people connect in a tech-driven world with its commitment to authenticity, verification, and user experience:

Authentic Connections : Facilitates in-person meetings and events for genuine interactions.

: Facilitates in-person meetings and events for genuine interactions. No Pay-to-Play : Ensures equal access to all features without additional costs.

: Ensures equal access to all features without additional costs. Privacy Commitment : Never sells or shares personal information with third-party companies.

: Never sells or shares personal information with third-party companies. Verified Profiles : Employs a thorough verification process to eliminate fraudulent profiles and bots.

: Employs a thorough verification process to eliminate fraudulent profiles and bots. Community Engagement: Partners with local businesses and corporations to enhance community involvement and mental wellness.

Upcoming Events and Giveaways

To celebrate the launch, I'm Lonely, Inc. will be at the Houston Soul Food Festival on July 6 from 12 PM to 6 PM CDT. Attendees can look forward to exciting giveaways:

Receive a free year of Elite subscription by being one of the first 1,000 attendees to sign up at the booth.

A chance to win a free 4-night cruise for two from Galveston or a lifetime Elite subscription. To enter, attendees must sign up at the booth, post on social media using #HoustonSoulFoodFestival and @imlonelyinc, and download the app between August 1 and August 11 .

I'm Lonely, Inc. aims to deepen community involvement by partnering with small businesses to list their services, thereby helping users shop and grow their local community. Additionally, the company is forming partnerships with corporations to offer its platform as a mental wellness benefit to employees, further combating loneliness and enhancing community strength.

Join the Revolution

Discover a platform that truly cares about your experience and community. Join I'm Lonely, Inc. in the dating revolution and experience a new way to connect meaningfully with others.

For more information, visit www.imlonely.live or follow I'm Lonely, Inc on Facebook , Instagram , X , or YouTube .

About I'm Lonely, Inc.

I'm Lonely, Inc. is a trailblazing company dedicated to addressing the growing issue of loneliness in modern society. Founded in early 2024 by a team of individuals who personally experienced the struggles of forming meaningful connections, I'm Lonely, Inc. is committed to fostering authentic, in-person interactions within local communities. Frustrated by the shortcomings of traditional dating apps, which are often costly and plagued by fake profiles, the founders sought to create a genuine social platform for dating.

The newly launched social interaction dating app provides users with the opportunity to meet like-minded individuals and engage in community events, all while maintaining a high standard of authenticity and user privacy.

