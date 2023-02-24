IM Mastery Academy announces Live Event in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 2013, IM Mastery Academy is an online education and mentorship platform that has announced a major event taking place in Orlando, Florida. The event is aimed at bringing customers from all corners of the world to learn and receive knowledge on the latest trends in the digital space. Scheduled to take place from March 24-26, 2023, IM Orlando is expected to attract customers from various countries who are looking to learn the latest trends and strategies, to help gain new insights and ideas that can help them achieve their goals.

"IM Mastery Academy's mission is to empower their customers with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in the world of online business," said Christopher Terry , the company's CEO and co-founder. "We are excited to host the Orlando event as part of our continued commitment to providing world-class education to our customers." The event will feature several interactive sessions where customers can exchange ideas, ask questions, and share experiences with IM academy educators. These sessions will create a collaborative environment, where customers can learn from each other as well as from the educators.

"We believe that the best way to learn is through interaction, mentorship and exchange of ideas," Chris Terry added. "The Orlando event will provide customers with the opportunity to network with others, which can potentially lead to new ideas and strategies that can help customers achieve their goals."

IM Mastery Academy has established itself as a leading provider of online education and mentorship , with a proven track record of helping customers achieve their goals through its world-class education academies, tools, and resources. The company has announced that tickets for the event are available for purchase on their website. IM Mastery Academy's event in Orlando is expected to bring together some of the brightest minds in the online business industry. For more information about the event and IM Mastery Academy, visit the company's event website at www.imacademy.events .

SOURCE IM Academy