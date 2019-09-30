I'm Not Done Yet and You Shouldn't Be Either Inspires People over 50 to Dream Bigger, Reach Higher

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynthia Barnett, Ph.D., is a leading authority and role model on how to refire and reinvent oneself, particularly after 50. The latest chapter of her refired life—which includes her nonprofit program that helps girls develop an interest in science, technology, engineering, art, and math—is her new book, I'm Not Done Yet and You Shouldn't Be Either (Aviva Press).

Barnett says, "Retirement is no time to slow down. It can be the best time to take your dreams off the back burner and live them!"

In I'm Not Done Yet and You Shouldn't Be Either, Barnett offers practical strategies for doing exactly that along with questions for self-reflection. Her beautifully written book also details her own struggles and the lessons she learned from them. Barnett grew up on the island of St. Vincent in the Caribbean and endured a period without her mother, who had gone to America to find work. The family eventually moved to the U.S. Barnett would go on to learn powerful lessons from struggling to get accepted into a U.S. university, raising children, surviving divorce and ultimately rising to the top of her field.

Already featured in the Wall Street Journal and Time magazine and other media, Barnett can answer these questions in an interview:

What are the secrets of people who go on to achieve big dreams that anyone can use?

How can people harness the benefits of tough times they have endured?

What are some of the keys to embracing refirement?

What is the story behind the blue uniform on your book cover?

Praise for I'm Not Done Yet and You Shouldn't Be Either

"This is a wonderful book. Reading it is a transforming experience. As a teacher with an abundance of inspiration, creativity, and relevant lessons on how to live an exciting, balanced life, Dr. Cynthia is unsurpassed."— Christian Warren, author of Running with the Rhinos: Transforming Yourself into a Leader Others Will Gladly Run With

"Brilliant! A formidable piece of writing guaranteed to get you out of that rut and rethink your life priorities. Full of action plans to stop procrastination and set you on the track to a better life."— Rozieta Shaary, best-Selling author of Happy Kids

"Dr. Cynthia is a woman who walks her talk. Her personal stories are inspiring and will help anyone who is serious about their dreams."— Marcia Weider, America's Dream Coach and Author of Making Your Dreams Come True

About the Author

Cynthia Barnett, Ph.D., is a nationally recognized author, speaker, and coach. Her "refirement message" has been featured in U.S. News and World Report, local newspapers, and on TV shows. She is the recipient of the inaugural AARP Purpose Prize, which recognizes people over 50 who have "used their wisdom and experience to revitalize their lives and make the world a better place." Barnett earned a doctorate in leadership from Teachers College, Columbia University.

