IMA Achieves Significant Global Growth and Career Value in Fiscal Year 2019

MONTVALE, N.J., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its centennial year, IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on the advancement of the management accounting profession, released its Annual Review today, highlighting record global growth in Fiscal Year 2019 (July 2018 through June 2019). The "100 Years and Counting" report summarizes the events and milestones IMA reached in terms of CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) metrics, global growth, educational offerings, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Among the key achievements of the past year, IMA:

Experienced significant year-over-year growth in membership (25%) and key CMA metrics, such as new CMA candidates (26%), CMA exam registrations (46%), and new CMAs (89%)

Offered chapter events and courses across its global offices

Awarded more than 10,000 CMAs and reached 139,000 members spanning 150 countries

Launched new career-focused educational products and services, such as the Technology and Analytics Center and CareerDriver® Assessment Tool

Enhanced its Management Accounting Competency Framework and developed the new CMA 2020 exam, reflecting digital and strategic skills needed to stay relevant

Hosted Women's Accounting Leadership Series events held across four continents

The report, available for download on IMA's website, features commentary from FY 2019 Chair of IMA's Global Board of Directors Ginger White, CMA, CSCA, and IMA President and CEO Jeff Thomson, CMA, CSCA, CAE.

"Our members are the reason we exist, and the programs, products, and services we develop are designed for their competitive advantage," said Thomson. "We understand the challenges of navigating a career in this digital age, and we are committed to helping members achieve their goals. When any one of them gains relevance because they learned a new skill or expanded their career comfort zone, we have done our job."

Visit the 2019 Year in Review webpage for complete details.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA®, named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 125,000 members in 150 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit http://www.imanet.org/

SOURCE IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)

Related Links

http://www.imanet.org

