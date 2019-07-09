IMA Debuts "Count Me In" Podcast

MONTVALE, N.J., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, today debuted its "Count Me In" podcast series.

The series will feature the latest perspectives on accounting and finance from industry experts. Topics include emerging technologies, business innovation, and the future of the profession. The podcast, produced by IMA's Education and Career Services, aims to deliver actionable information to accounting, finance, and business professionals.

"With the rapid changes we are seeing in the management accounting profession, we wanted to create a platform where professionals can more readily receive information and act on it," said Debbie Warner, CAE, CPLP, Vice President, Education and Career Services at IMA. "Our podcast is the perfect medium to deliver expertise to individuals as they are easily accessible and digestible in our 24/7 news culture."

IMA has released five episodes of "Count Me In" featuring various experts discussing timely topics including:

Pierce Kohls , CMA, CPA, CFO at TENTE Canada Inc., discussing implementation of emerging technologies in accounting and finance

New episodes will be added on an ongoing basis with guests spanning multiple industries and disciplines.

"Count Me In" is available for listening and subscribing on iTunes, Spotify, RSS, Google Play, and on the IMA website. For more information, please visit IMA's "Count Me In" page at https://podcast.imanet.org/.

