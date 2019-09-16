IMA Launches Global Ad Campaign to Highlight Importance of Certification in Today's Business Landscape

MONTVALE, N.J., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) launched a new global, integrated advertising campaign in support of the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification program. The advertisements emphasize how accounting and finance professionals who earn the CMA are better positioned to advance their careers and obtain more strategic roles, through greater expertise and confidence.

With new reports showing that certification provides advantages for accounting and finance professionals, the most effective way for management accountants to develop the skills necessary to progress in the profession is through a CMA certification. In a comedic but relevant take on this theme, the campaign highlights different aspects of why a CMA certification is valuable and can connect the dots for a professional to add value to an organization and advance their careers. The anchor television spot is accessible here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KfIcYqpDoDA.

"Earning the CMA certification is not just about staying relevant in today's digital workplace, it is about thriving in it," said Jeff Thomson, CMA, CSCA, CAE, IMA president and CEO. "Management accountants who have an understanding of advanced technologies and strategies will excel as the profession moves forward, and the CMA certification allows them to reach that potential. As a global association, we hope this campaign educates professionals on the importance of CMA certification in developing the skills necessary to succeed both today and in the future."

The multi-channel campaign was developed in partnership with The Gate | New York, an international advertising agency and marketing services company, for the fourth consecutive year. The campaign utilizes television, print, digital, social media, and search engine marketing, including six spots to be aired on television.

"For this year's campaign, we started with a simple truth: ambitious accountants would rather connect the dots than count them," said David Bernstein, chief creative officer, The Gate | New York. "Which means they need to earn their CMA. But how do you break them out of their inertia? We empathized with their frustration by visualizing a handful of idioms. Like having a 'low ceiling on your career,' 'pounding your head against the wall,' 'wanting to crawl under the table' when you don't know the answer to your boss' question and, from the positive perspective, having the knowledge to 'blow people away with your insights.'"

The campaign's themes reflect insights obtained from focus groups, which found that management accountants benefit from a CMA certification through their gained ability to think strategically and confidence to make smart decisions that impact the company. As a gateway for finance professionals to move into more strategic roles, the CMA demands a mastery of the 12 most crucial practice areas in management accounting, including planning and analysis, performance management, and risk management.

Additionally, changes to the CMA exam will take effect in 2020 to account for technology and analytics, and strategic decision-making, allowing CMAs to sharpen their skills as they move into the digital age. To learn more about the CMA, visit: http://www.imanet.org.



About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA®, named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 125,000 members in 150 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit http://www.imanet.org/



About The Gate | New York

The Gate | New York is part of The Gate Worldwide, an international agency network known for making considered purchases worth considering. Our panel of consumer, cultural and category experts helps us identify a client's "Why Axis": why customers should choose their product or service over someone else's. This expertise has led to successful communication programs for clients in finance, consumer goods, luxury, insurance, mining, energy and more. The Gate manages over $250 million in client advertising and has a network of offices in New York, London, Edinburgh, and Shanghai. For more information, visit http://thegateworldwide.com

