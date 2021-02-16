IMA Medical Group Awarded the NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition for the Fourth Consecutive Year

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA Medical Group , a leading independent provider of high-quality primary care physician services in Central Florida, has earned the Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) recognition by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home program reflects the input of the American College of Physicians (ACP), American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and American Osteopathic Association (AOA) and others.

It was developed to assess whether clinician practices are functioning as medical homes and recognize them for these efforts.

The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home standards emphasize the use of systematic, patient-centered, coordinated care that supports access, communication and patient involvement.

"Our team is extremely proud of this recognition," said Dr. Sarah Rodriguez, Chief Medical Officer of IMA Medical Group. "The well-being of our members continues to be our primary focus, and we are committed to continuously providing the best quality, patient-centered approach to their care."

Dr. Mark Leenay, CEO of IMA Medical Group, added: "I'm very pleased that IMA and our the physicians and staff are again being recognized as leading providers of comprehensive and coordinated care for the patients we serve."

All PCMH recognitions are awarded annually. To earn this recognition, IMA Medical Group underwent a rigorous review and were evaluated across several criteria, including:

Accessibility to quality medical care Team-based care Electronic and research analytics Care management Care coordination and transitions Quality Assurance and improvements

About IMA Medical Group

IMA Medical Group provides high quality primary medical and wellness services focusing on improving patient care, reducing costs, and offering convenient services for patients, their families, and caregivers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, IMA serves patients in 19 medical centers across Central Florida including Lakeland, Davenport, Winter Haven, Lake Wales, Clermont, Oviedo, Kissimmee, St. Cloud, and Tampa, where more than 60 physicians providing comprehensive medical home services to over 40,000 members in partnership with all leading national managed care organizations. For more information, please visit www.imamedicalgroup.com .

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

