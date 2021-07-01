IMA Names J. Stephen McNally as Chair of Global Board of Directors

MONTVALE, N.J., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) announced today the appointment of J. Stephen McNally, CMA, CPA, MBA as Chair of IMA's Global Board of Directors for its 2022 fiscal year (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022).

As Chair, McNally will proactively pursue the development of technological strategies to move the management accounting profession forward and support members in being effective, well-rounded management accountants and finance professionals. He will also assist members in the small business sector in its recovery and revival following the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his role as Chair, McNally will chair IMA's Governance Standing Board Committee and be a member of the Nominating Standing Board Committee. McNally is a member of IMA's Toledo Chapter and the former board liaison to the IMA Committee on Ethics.

"I am honored to serve in IMA's senior volunteer role and am eager to make an impact on our members and their respective organizations," said McNally. "As IMA Chair, I hope to instill my passion for our profession and further IMA's role in empowering professionals, particularly CMAs® (Certified Management Accountants) around the world, to earn their seat at the table as full business partners."

McNally previously represented IMA on the COSO Advisory Council, charged with updating COSO's original Internal Control-Integrated Framework, from 2011 to 2013. McNally also served on the IMA Leadership Academy faculty and is a former chair of the IMA Member Relations and Performance Oversight & Audit Standing Board Committees, and the 2017 IMA Annual Conference Program Committee.

McNally brings over 25 years of innovative strategic finance and business leadership to the Chair role. He is currently the CFO of the PTI (Plastic Technologies Inc.) Group of Companies, a global leader in sustainable packaging innovation, where he oversees all financial and information technology activities. Previously, he was the finance executive for Campbell Soup Company's largest supply chain operations, based in northwest Ohio. McNally holds a Masters in International Business Studies (MIBS) from the University of South Carolina and a B.S. in accountancy from Villanova University.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

