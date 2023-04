Seasoned executive has a track record of driving growth in a global environment

DUBAI, UAE, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, announced the appointment of Mike DePrisco as President and Chief Executive Officer. DePrisco succeeds Jeff Thomson, CMA, CSCA, CAE, who admirably served in the role for nearly 15 years. DePrisco joined IMA on April 3, 2023.

IMA Names Mike DePrisco New President and CEO

DePrisco brings nearly 30 years of association and higher education executive experience, including a decade with PMI (Project Management Institute), where he served in a number of executive leadership roles, most recently as the Chief Operations Officer. He specializes in optimizing member benefits, digital delivery, and change management within organizations. While at PMI, DePrisco helped the organization grow to 1.4 million active certification holders, 680 thousand members, and 300 chapters across more than 200 countries.

"I am excited to join an outstanding leadership team to build IMA strategically for the future and enhance member value across the accounting and finance profession," said DePrisco

As President and CEO, DePrisco will oversee all of IMA's strategies, initiatives, and operations. He will work with senior staff and the Global Board of Directors in delivering on IMA's mission to serve the global management accounting profession. DePrisco's selection is a culmination of an extensive search process from a volunteer committee, led by IMA's Chair Emeritus, Steve McNally, who partnered with executive search firm Korn Ferry to lead the search.

"We are delighted to welcome Mike to IMA and look forward to him leading the organization's growth with his cross-functional and cross-business perspectives," said McNally. "Coupled with his global experience in leading associations with thousands of members and certification holders, along with hundreds of chapters, IMA's future is bright with Mike as our President and CEO."

Prior to joining PMI, DePrisco served in various executive positions in higher education where he executed organization plans that ensured the integration and alignment of key initiatives. DePrisco holds bachelor's and master's of science degrees in education from West Chester University of Pennsylvania and a certificate in Company Direction (International) from the Institute of Directors.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

Media Contact



[email protected]

0097144296017

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2048146/Michael_DePrisco.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030446/3961465/IMA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)