IMA Opens Registration for 2020 Annual Conference & Expo

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, has opened registration for its 2020 Annual Conference and Expo (ACE2020). The event, to be held June 21-24 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, will give attendees the opportunity to learn, network, and grow in their careers.

This year's Conference will feature a new condensed schedule that will maximize learning capabilities for attendees. Keynote presenters include:

Tyler Schultz , Theranos whistleblower and entrepreneur

, Theranos whistleblower and entrepreneur Katty Kay , BBC World News America Lead Anchor and best-selling author

, BBC World News America Lead Anchor and best-selling author Gregory Offner , ARM, Chief Disruption Evangelist

, ARM, Chief Disruption Evangelist Ramsés Gallego, CISM, CGEIT, CISSP, CCSK, Security, Risk and Governance International Director, Micro Focus

Marsha Hunt , CPA, Board Member, Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB)

At ACE2020, attendees will have the opportunity to explore eight specialty tracks, including deep dives designed for management accountants, and choose from more than 75 job-relevant sessions to customize their learning experience. The eight tracks include: Accounting Hot Topics; Ethics; Reporting and Control; Strategy, Planning, and Performance; Business Acumen and Operations; Leadership and Professional Development; Small- to Medium-Sized Enterprises; and Technology and Analytics.

More than 1,000 professionals from large and small businesses, public corporations, academic institutions, and government agencies are expected to attend this year's Conference, providing attendees with ample opportunities to make strong connections and explore new ways to boost their careers in management accounting. ACE2020 will offer attendees the opportunity to earn 22.5 NASBA-eligible credits.

Early Bird Conference registration rates will be available through March 31, 2020. For complete information about ACE2020 and registration details, visit http://www.imaconference.org/.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA®, named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 125,000 members in 150 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

