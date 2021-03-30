IMA Opens Registration for 2021 Virtual Annual Conference and Expo

MONTVALE, N.J., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, today announced registration for its 2021 Annual Conference and Expo (ACE2021). The event, to be held June 14-16, will be an enhanced virtual conference designed to inform, inspire, and energize management accountants from around the world.

This year's conference will feature keynote presentations by leading experts and influential speakers, including:

Tyler Schultz, Theranos Whistleblower and Entrepreneur

Janet Stovall, D&I Pragmatist and Senior Client Strategist, NeuroLeadership Institute

Amy Webb, Quantitative Futurist, Founder and CEO, the Future Today Institute, Author, and Professor, NYU Stern School of Business

Russell Porter, CMA, CFM, Vice President of Finance and Planning, IBM

Michael High, CMA, FP&A, Business Unit CFO – Deep Water Gulf of Mexico, Royal Dutch Shell

Marlene Beers, CPA, Vice President and Controller, PPL Corporation

Todd Sherrill, CPA (inactive), Chair, Financial and Accounting Services, Mayo Clinic

Jeff Baker, CPA, CGMA, Vice President, CAO and Corporate Controller, The Clorox Company

At ACE2021, attendees will have the opportunity to explore eight specialty tracks designed for management accountants and choose from more than 50 live and on-demand sessions to customize their learning experience. Tracks include: Accounting Hot Topics; Ethics; Reporting and Control; Strategy, Planning, and Performance; Business Acumen and Operations; Leadership and Professional Development; Small- to Medium-Sized Enterprises; and Technology and Analytics.

Professionals from large and small businesses, public corporations, academic institutions, and government agencies around the world are expected to attend this year's conference, providing attendees with ample opportunities to make strong business connections virtually and explore new ways to boost their careers in management accounting. ACE2021 will offer attendees the opportunity to earn 11 NASBA CPE credits and more than 50 ICMA CPE credits. On-demand recorded sessions will be available to view for 30 days after the event and are eligible for ICMA CPE credits only.

Early Bird Conference registration opens March 30, 2021. For complete information about ACE2021 and registration details, visit http://www.imaconference.org/.

