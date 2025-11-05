IMA Welcomes Six New Senior Fellows to Its Global Network; Independent Doctors Continue to Grow in Influence Across America's Healthcare Reform Landscape

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) announced today the addition of six distinguished senior fellows to its International Fellowship Program, bringing its senior fellow group to 54 leaders in the healthcare industry, representing 40 medical specialties across 16 U.S. states and 15 countries. These additions come as the IMA continues to build influence in the healthcare reform space across America and the global healthcare industry.

Since launching the fellowship program in May 2024, IMA has built the most dynamic international network of independent physicians, scientists, and medical professionals united by a shared mission to restore integrity, transparency, and humanity to modern medicine. Their collective expertise has contributed to clinical research, policy advocacy, and education that empower both patients and practitioners while advancing meaningful healthcare reform at the state and federal levels.

"As the healthcare landscape shifts and legislative reform efforts gain momentum at the Department of Health and Human Services and across multiple states, IMA's fellowship program plays a critical role in ensuring that science, ethics, and patient empowerment remain at the forefront," said Dr. Kat Lindley, Director of the IMA International Fellowship Program. "Expanding our specialties and expertise strengthens the work we are doing to advance informed consent, protect physician independence, and shape health policy grounded in honest, evidence-based medicine."

"The Independent Medical Alliance was founded on the belief that scientific research, education, and collaboration are the cornerstones of restoring trust in medicine," added Dr. Joseph Varon, President and Chief Medical Officer of IMA. "These new senior fellows bring not only clinical excellence, but also the courage to challenge broken systems and lead the way toward a more ethical and transparent medical future."

Newly Appointed Senior Fellows

Dr. Cristian D. Ciora (New Jersey) – Senior Fellow, Psychiatry

(New Jersey) – Senior Fellow, Dr. John Fleishman (Ohio) – Senior Fellow, Neuro-Ophthalmology

(Ohio) – Senior Fellow, Dr. Adylle Varon (Texas) – Senior Fellow, Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine

(Texas) – Senior Fellow, Dr. Jamie Waselenko (Ohio) – Senior Fellow, Integrative Oncology and Hematology

(Ohio) – Senior Fellow, Dr. Monica Wehby (Indiana) – Senior Fellow, Pediatric Neurosurgery

(Indiana) – Senior Fellow, Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring (Utah) – Senior Fellow, Psychiatry

A Growing Global Movement for Honest Medicine™

IMA's International Fellowship Program unites experts across continents who are dedicated to reforming healthcare systems through patient-first principles, scientific integrity, and medical freedom. Senior Fellows actively contribute to policy development, research initiatives, and public education campaigns that promote transparency, accountability, and individualized care.

As the healthcare reform movement gains traction at the federal and state levels, IMA's growing fellowship ensures that independent, clinically grounded voices remain at the center of shaping new policies that prioritize patients over profits.

About IMA (Formerly FLCCC Alliance)

The Independent Medical Alliance™ (IMA) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) coalition of physicians, scientists, and healthcare professionals united by a mission to restore trust and transparency in medicine. Guided by the principles of Honest Medicine™, IMA champions evidence-based care, informed consent, and patient empowerment while advancing meaningful reform within both federal and state health systems.

