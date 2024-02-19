iMAD Research Announces Addition to North American Leadership Team

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iMAD Research Inc., industry leader in online and offline global B2B research sample, is pleased to announce the addition of John Wulff, Managing Director – North America, to their North America leadership team. John comes to iMAD Research Inc. from Logit Group where he spent the last 16 years, most recently as Senior Vice President of Sales. John brings with him a 25-year career focused on senior sales management roles within both quantitative and qualitative market research data collection. He's an experienced sales leader who leverages his experience to shape projects success and help "level the playing field" for his clients. John is e xperienced across all online/offline methodologies and is adept at accessing targets within B2B, B2C, HCP, Patient & Worker segments. As part of this new addition to the iMAD North America leadership team, Andy Pfau has been promoted to CEO – North America.

Andy Pfau, CEO – North America:

"I've known John for over 20 years and can't think of a better addition to the iMAD North America leadership team. John brings a wealth of market research knowledge and experience to iMAD – especially within the B2B CATI research space - which has been a fast-growing business for us. John's consultative approach to market research sales, dedication to client success, as well as an unmatched energy and professionalism aligns incredibly well with iMAD's client centric culture. I couldn't be more excited to welcome John to the iMAD Research team!"

SOURCE iMAD Research Inc.