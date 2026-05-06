CHICAGO and LONDON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Image Analysis Group (IAG), a global imaging CRO headquartered in London, UK, and HeartcoR Solutions, LLC, a specialized cardiac safety core lab headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver fully integrated cardiac safety monitoring and imaging services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology sponsors worldwide.

Image Analysis Group (IAG) and HeartcoR Solutions announce strategic partnership to deliver integrated cardiac safety and imaging core lab services for clinical trials.

The partnership combines HeartcoR's comprehensive core lab services (ECG, Cardiac Monitoring, Endpoint Adjudication) with IAG's multimodality imaging core lab expertise and DYNAMIKA™ technology platform, enabling an end-to-end workflow spanning cardiac safety reading, imaging acquisition, and quantitative image analysis within a unified operational and data environment.

"HeartcoR is committed to supporting our clients with comprehensive solutions, innovative tools, and high-quality scientific services," said Ciaran Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of HeartcoR Solutions. "Partnering with Image Analysis Group allows us to offer sponsors an integrated cardiac safety and imaging solution while maintaining the independence and scientific rigor expected from specialist core labs."

"Biotech sponsors running complex oncology, cardiology, neurology, and metabolic disorder trials consistently tell us they want fewer vendors, faster data access, and higher confidence in their imaging and cardiac endpoints," said Dr. Olga Kubassova, Chief Executive Officer of Image Analysis Group (IAG). "By aligning HeartcoR's cardiac safety expertise with IAG's imaging services and DYNAMIKA™ platform, we are creating a true one‑stop solution that streamlines operations and supports stronger safety and efficacy narratives for regulatory submissions."

Michael Clark, Chief Operating Officer at IAG, added: "Our CRO and pharma partners increasingly require integrated cardiac and imaging solutions. This collaboration provides access to two independent, scientifically rigorous core labs working as one, reducing operational burden and strengthening the quality and completeness of trial data."

Why this partnership matters for clinical trial teams

Clinical operations and medical teams frequently source cardiac safety and imaging core lab services from separate vendors, creating fragmented data flows, delays in safety signal detection, and additional coordination burden. The IAG–HeartcoR partnership addresses these challenges by offering:

Single point of accountability : One integrated proposal, aligned governance, and a coordinated team managing both cardiac and imaging data streams.





: One integrated proposal, aligned governance, and a coordinated team managing both cardiac and imaging data streams. Integrated data delivery : Defined integration pathways established between IAG's DYNAMIKA™ cloud platform for imaging data collection, management, and analysis, with HeartcoR's cardiac safety data management systems to enable seamless, auditable data flow across modalities.





: Defined integration pathways established between IAG's DYNAMIKA™ cloud platform for imaging data collection, management, and analysis, with HeartcoR's cardiac safety data management systems to enable seamless, auditable data flow across modalities. Faster, more complete safety profiles : Coordinated review of ECG and cardiac safety data alongside imaging biomarkers provides sponsors with a more holistic view of drug safety and efficacy to support interactions and submissions to global health authorities.





: Coordinated review of ECG and cardiac safety data alongside imaging biomarkers provides sponsors with a more holistic view of drug safety and efficacy to support interactions and submissions to global health authorities. Regulatory‑grade quality systems: Both organizations maintain independent GxP‑compliant quality systems, including SOPs, audit readiness and regulatory compliance frameworks aligned with FDA expectations and ICH Good Clinical Practice.

About Image Analysis Group (IAG)

Image Analysis Group (IAG) is a global imaging contract research organization (CRO) providing imaging core lab, quantitative image analysis, and scientific advisory services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies. IAG's proprietary DYNAMIKA™ platform delivers GxP‑validated, FDA 21 CFR Part 11‑compliant imaging data management and analysis for clinical trials across oncology, musculoskeletal, autoimmune, neurological and cardiovascular therapeutic areas. Headquartered in London with global operations, IAG has supported clinical trial imaging programs for leading biotech and pharmaceutical sponsors worldwide.

Contact us at [email protected]

Learn more at www.ia‑grp.com

About HeartcoR Solutions, LLC

HeartcoR Solutions is a specialized cardiac safety core lab headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, providing cardiac safety monitoring, ECG reading and cardiac data management services to clinical trial sponsors and contract research organizations. With a broad portfolio of device options, HeartcoR is able to deliver a full spectrum of cardiac safety solutions for Phase I through Phase IV clinical trials across many therapeutic areas. More specifically, HeartcoR offers deep expertise in 12-Lead ECG, Holter monitoring, TTM event recording (Manual Devices and Implantable Loop Recorders), and endpoint adjudication for clinical trials. HeartcoR is committed to providing independent, high‑quality cardiac safety services that meet FDA and international regulatory requirements.

Contact us at [email protected]

Learn more at www.heartcorsolutions.com.

SOURCE HeartcoR Solutions