Image Guided Radiotherapy Market to grow by USD 717.90 mn | Canon Inc. and C-Rad AB Among Key Market Contributors | Technavio

Image Guided Radiotherapy Market: Driver

The image guided radiotherapy market is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of cardiac diseases and the growth of insurance providers. Radiotherapy is extensively used for diagnosing severe and chronic conditions. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases, is expected to fuel the demand for diagnostic products. The demand for diagnostic products such as image guided radiotherapy systems will, in turn, drive the growth of the market.

Are you looking for customized information related to the drivers of this market? Speak to Our Analyst

Image Guided Radiotherapy Market: Segmentation Analysis

The image guided radiotherapy market has been segmented by technology (radiation based systems, non-radiation based systems, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

By technology, the radiation based systems segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

By geography, North America is expected to account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with the US and Canada being the key countries. The market growth in the region will be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advances, product launches, the growing number of awareness programs regarding the early diagnosis of diseases, and the high healthcare spending by people.

Request a Free Sample Report to learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market

Related Reports:

Radiology Market: The radiology market has been segmented by product (X-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

The radiology market has been segmented by product (X-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography, and others) and geography ( , , , and ROW). Dental Radiology Equipment Market: The dental radiology equipment market has been segmented by product (dental X-ray and dental CBCT), geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Image Guided Radiotherapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 717.90 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Canon Inc., C-Rad AB, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens Healthineers AG, Varian Medical Systems Inc., ViewRay Inc., and Vision RT Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio