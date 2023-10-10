Image Guided Therapy System Market to grow by USD 1.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 37% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The image guided therapy system market is expected to grow by USD 1.59 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by end-user (hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and research and academic institutions), product (endoscopes, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound systems, computed tomography (CT) scanners, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). To gain access to more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Image Guided Therapy System Market 2023-2027

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Due to the expansion of insurance coverage, more R&D spending, a growing elderly population with chronic disease, increasing healthcare expenditure, and an increase in the use of image guided therapy systems for advanced care, the US is expected to expand into the Regional Market. Furthermore, the market growth is supported by factors such as the presence of prominent players in the market and the growing acceptance of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector. To ensure better health care and reduce healthcare expenditure, governments are investing in some of the latest innovations in medicine, e.g. precision treatments, AI, or data analysis. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, Accuray Inc., Analogic Corp., Brainlab AG, C RAD AB, Canon Inc., Elekta AB, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Ion Beam Applications SA, IsoRay Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., and Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers an intravascular imaging modality used during PCI to provide automated and accurate measurements to meet the clinical needs of patients.

Image Guided Therapy System Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the hospitals and clinics segment will be significant during the forecast period. In order to meet the demands of wealthy clients, hospitals and clinics are often staffed by highly experienced doctors and sonographers. It is thus necessary to continually purchase the most up-to-date image-guided therapy systems as well as improve infrastructure.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Image Guided Therapy System Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

High prevalence of cancer

Aging population

Upgrades in image guided therapy modalities

The high prevalence of cancer is a key factor driving market growth. Cancer rates are increasing worldwide for many reasons, including poor diet, lack of physical activity, smoking, and drinking too much alcohol. The growing global geriatric population and socioeconomic risk factors are also major contributors to the increased incidence of various cancers. Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in women worldwide. Moreover, to provide more effective treatment options, medical organizations need highly precise and accurate diagnostic tests that are able to detect cancer before it is too late. As new and more expensive treatment options are provided as standard care, the cost can also be increased. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with /image guided therapy systems is a major trend in the market.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download FREE sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 127.44 million at a CAGR of 8.43% between 2022 and 2027.

The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,347.39 million at a CAGR of 7.01% between 2022 and 2027.

What are the key data covered in this image guided therapy system market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the image guided therapy system market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the image guided therapy system market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the image guided therapy system market in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of image guided therapy system market companies.

ToC

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio