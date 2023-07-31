Image guided therapy system market to grow by USD 1,594.18 million between 2022 to 2027|Growth opportunities led by Brainlab AG, and C RAD AB - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the image-guided therapy system market estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 1,594.18 million between 2022-2027, at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The market is driven by the high prevalence of cancer. The rise in risk factors such as unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and excessive alcohol consumption are increasing the prevalence of cancer across the world. According to a study, global cancer cases increased to 19.3 million in 2020, along with 10 million associated deaths. By 2030, these numbers are expected to increase by 21.6 million and 13.5 million respectively. The rising incidence of cancer will increase the demand for cancer screening and diagnoses, thereby driving the growth of the global image-guided therapy system market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Image Guided Therapy System Market 2023-2027

Image Guided Therapy System Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Image Guided Therapy System Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Abbott Laboratories, Accuray Inc., Analogic Corp., Brainlab AG, C RAD AB, Canon Inc., Elekta AB, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Ion Beam Applications SA, IsoRay Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., and Varian Medical Systems Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

VENDOR OFFERING

Brainlab AG - The company offers an image guide therapy system that displays DICOM images and integrates the OR system into a single user interface, thus allowing clinicians to route, display, stream, record, and enhance medical images, software content, and videos.

C RAD AB - The company offers complete surface image-guided radiation therapy solutions in order to serve patients with quality care for better clinical and operational outcomes.

The company offers complete surface image-guided radiation therapy solutions in order to serve patients with quality care for better clinical and operational outcomes. Canon Inc. - The company offers an image-guided therapy system under its brand Alphenix.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Image Guided Therapy System Market 2023-2027: Integration of artificial intelligence is an emerging trend

The integration of artificial intelligence is an emerging market trend in image-guided therapy systems. End users can automate and standardize complex diagnostic procedures, improve patient experience and outcomes, and reduce treatment costs by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into /image-guided treatment systems. Additionally, analyzing and interpreting this data can be challenging, even for the most experienced clinical professionals. Hence, the integration of AI improves the quality of imaging devices, thereby driving the growth of the global /image-guided therapy system market during the forecast period.

Image Guided Therapy System Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Image Guided Therapy System Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals And Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Research And Academic Institutions

Product

Endoscopes



Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)



Ultrasound Systems



Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The hospitals and clinics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for advanced imageimage-guidedapy systems and the growing focus of hospital authorities on improving the infrastructure in healthcare facilities to enhance patient care. Hence, due to such factors, the market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Image Guided Therapy System Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist image guided therapy system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the image guided therapy system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the image guided therapy system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of image guided therapy system market, vendors

Image Guided Therapy System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,594.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Accuray Inc., Analogic Corp., Brainlab AG, C RAD AB, Canon Inc., Elekta AB, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Ion Beam Applications SA, IsoRay Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., and Varian Medical Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global image guided therapy system market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global image guided therapy system market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Ambulatory surgical centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Research and academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Research and academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Research and academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Research and academic institutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Research and academic institutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Endoscopes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Endoscopes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Endoscopes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Endoscopes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Endoscopes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Ultrasound systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Ultrasound systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Ultrasound systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Ultrasound systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Ultrasound systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Computed tomography (CT) scanners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Computed tomography (CT) scanners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Computed tomography (CT) scanners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Computed tomography (CT) scanners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Computed tomography (CT) scanners - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 123: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 124: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 126: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 Accuray Inc.

Exhibit 128: Accuray Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Accuray Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Accuray Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Accuray Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Brainlab AG

Exhibit 132: Brainlab AG - Overview



Exhibit 133: Brainlab AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Brainlab AG - Key offerings

12.6 C RAD AB

Exhibit 135: C RAD AB - Overview



Exhibit 136: C RAD AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: C RAD AB - Key offerings

12.7 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 138: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Elekta AB

Exhibit 142: Elekta AB - Overview



Exhibit 143: Elekta AB - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Elekta AB - Key news



Exhibit 145: Elekta AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Elekta AB - Segment focus

12.9 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 147: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 148: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 150: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Ion Beam Applications SA

Exhibit 157: Ion Beam Applications SA - Overview



Exhibit 158: Ion Beam Applications SA - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Ion Beam Applications SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Ion Beam Applications SA - Segment focus

12.12 IsoRay Inc.

Exhibit 161: IsoRay Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: IsoRay Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: IsoRay Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 164: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 165: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 167: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.14 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 169: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 170: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 172: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.15 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 174: Olympus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Olympus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Olympus Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens AG

Exhibit 179: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 180: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 182: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.17 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 184: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 185: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 186: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 187: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 188: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 189: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 190: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 191: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 192: Research methodology



Exhibit 193: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 194: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 195: List of abbreviations

