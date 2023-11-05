Image Recognition Market size to grow by USD 59.81 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 36% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The image recognition market size is expected to grow by USD 59.81 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 18.53% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 36% of the market's overall growth. The growth in the market revenue in the region is primarily attributable to the US. The high adoption of cutting-edge technologies during the early stages of homeland security and defense is a primary cause for this growth. The market expands as a result of the implementation of image recognition for border security through the detection of passport identity fraud. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Image recognition Market 2023-2027

Image recognition Market: Increasing instances of identity threats to drive growth

The increasing instances of identity theft notably drive market growth. As a result of end users' growing reliance on websites and web applications like social networks and gaming websites, identity and data theft cases are on the rise. In addition, end users are implementing secure authentication solutions owing to the complexity of these attacks rising. Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Image Recognition Market: Growing Popularity Of Cloud-based Image Analysis Solutions

The growing popularity of cloud-based image analysis solutions is an emerging trend in the market. In recent years, advanced software for the analysis and processing of medical images has become popular among doctors and other healthcare professionals. The software improves disease diagnosis and treatment by providing useful clinical information. Hence, such factors fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key Image Recognition Market Players:

The image recognition market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Attrasoft Inc., Blippar Ltd., Clarifai Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Imagga Technologies Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., LTU TECH, Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Partium, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Wikitude GmbH

Image Recognition Market: Segmentation Analysis

This image recognition market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce, BFSI, IT and telecom, and others), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the media and entertainment segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the growth is the multiplex's adoption of video surveillance with facial recognition analysis to gauge audience engagement. The need for facial recognition in multiplex systems is growing worldwide. This results in the market will experience growth due to the increasing adoption of facial recognition in the media and entertainment industry during the forecast period.

The AI /image recognition market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.37% and the market value will be USD 3.56 billion in 2026. This report extensively covers AI /image recognition market segmentation by end-user (BFSI, Automotive, Retail, Security, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The advances in the medical imaging field is notably driving the AI /image recognition market growth.

The /image guided radiotherapy market size is expected to increase by USD 717.90 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (radiation-based systems, non-radiation based systems, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). The rising incidence of cardiac diseases and growth of insurance providers is notably driving the /image guided radiotherapy market growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-User

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

