Image Sensor Market to Reach USD 29.99 billion by 2026, on Account of Rise in Sale of Smartphones and Other Consumer Electronics Worldwide, Says Fortune Business Insights™

PUNE, India, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global image sensor market size is foreseen to reach USD 29.99 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 8.4% by 2026. This is owing to the rise in the popularity of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technology in automobiles. The market value was USD 15.93 billion in 2018. ADAS systems have propelled the concept of automated cars or driverless vehicles. Such factors are popularizing the adoption of image sensors, thus boosting the image sensor market.

Image Sensor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

A report based on the image sensor market is recently published by Fortune Business Insights™ and available for sale on the company website. The report titled, "Image Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (CCD Sensor, CMOS Sensor), By Processing Type (2D, 3D), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Surveillance & Security, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" provides an in-depth analysis of the market and its major growth trajectories.

Highlights of the Report

A 360-degree overview of the global image sensor market

Factors boosting, repelling, challenging and providing opportunities to the market

Competitive landscape and market figures

Key segmentation of the market with leading segments and their market statistics

List of significant players and prime strategies adopted by them to enjoy the leading position in the market

Key industrial developments and interesting insights

Other image sensor market trends

To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/image-sensor-market-102149

Rising Popularity of CMOS Image Sensor Technology to Add Impetus to Market

Image sensors are electronic devices capable of converting photons into an equivalent amount of electronic signal, thus, creating a digital image. Earlier, the use of image sensors was only confined to camera modules and other related imaging devices. However, with the advent of technological trends such as machine vision in robotics fields, industrial automation, use of advanced driver assistant systems (ADAS) technology in the automotive industry, and many others, image sensors are now being implemented in numerous industries. The aforementioned factors are prophesized to help augment the image sensors market growth in the forecast period.

On the other side, factors such as a rise in sales of smartphones, increasing adoption of ADAS technology from the automotive sector, and the advent of CMOS image sensor technology will also help augment the imaging sensor market size in the forecast period. "The advent of machine vision in the robotics sector will increase the demand for image sensors in the market," said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights™. Additionally, the increasing popularity of aerial photography and the use of drones for that purpose is also expected to help attract high imaging sensors market revenue in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Continue Dominance Due to the Presence of Several Large Scale Companies

Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 7.03 billion in 2018 and dominated the market owing to the rapid growth of the semiconductor industry, due to the growing incorporation of image sensors in associated products. Besides this, the strong presence of key players such as Sony Corporation and their wide customer base further added to high image sensors market revenue generation. Moreover, the rise in penetration of digital services, smartphones, and smart devices in the region is likely to help Asia Pacific dominate the market in the forecast period as well.

On the other side, Europe emerged with a prominent image sensor market share owing to the rise in sales of high resolution smartphones and different camera modules. North America is also contributing significant image sensors market revenue on account of the advent of various technological developments, coupled with the high adoption of advanced imaging solutions in the region.

Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/image-sensor-market-102149

Collaborative Efforts by Key Players Will Increase Popularity of Imaging Sensors

Major imaging sensors market manufacturers are adopting merger and acquisition, company collaboration, and similar strategies. This will help players gain a competitive edge in the market on the one hand and increase the overall image sensors market size on the other.

Key Industry Developments in the Image Sensor Market:

February 2019 – Infineon Technologies AG and PMD Technologies entered into a partnership for the development of REAL3 image sensor chips for applications relying on accurate 3D image data and for smartphones.

List of Key Companies Operating in the Image Sensor Market include:

Omni Vision Technologies Inc.

AMS AG.

Sharp Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Canon, Inc.

SK Hynix, Inc.

Sony Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation

PMD Technologies AG

Galaxy Core, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Pixel plus

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/image-sensor-market-102149

Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment



Research Approach



Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities



Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators



Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players



Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global Image Sensor Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Technology (Value)



Charge Coupled Device (CCD)





Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS



Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Software Processing Type (Value)



2D Image Sensor





3D Image Sensor



Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Application (Value)



Consumer Electronics





Automotive





Healthcare





Surveillance & Security





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value)



North America





Europe





Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC)



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA)



Latin America (LATAM)

Continued…!!!

Request for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/image-sensor-market-102149

(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Information & Technology Industry)

Browse Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Push-To-Talk Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Network (PoC, LMR), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Public Safety & Security, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing & Construction, Travel & Hospitality Defense), And Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Operational Model (Reseller MVNO, Service Provider MVNO, Full MVNO), Service Type (Postpaid, Prepaid), Subscriber (Business, Individual/Residential) and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Home Automation Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Luxury, Mainstream, Managed, DIY Do It Yourself Home Automation System), Application (Safety and Security, Lighting, Entertainment, Heating, Ventilation and Air conditioning), Networking Technology (Wired & Wireless) and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Blockchain Technology Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Vertical Solutions, Blockchain-as-a-Service), Deployment, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Ent., Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Aerial Imaging Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Camera Orientation (Oblique, Vertical), Platform (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV/Drones), End-Use Industry (Government, Energy Sector, Defense, Forestry and Agriculture, Real Estate, Civil Engineering, Insurance) And Regional Forecast, 2018-2025

Identity And Access Management Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Provisioning, Directory Services, Single Sign-On, Others), By Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Packed Goods, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Contact Center Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Solutions & Services), By Organization Size (Large & Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Deployment (Cloud & On-Premises), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Government, and others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Video Analytics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Solutions, Services), By Application (Crowd Management, Facial Recognition, Intrusion Detection, License Plate Recognition, Motion Detection, and Others), End-User (BFSI, City Surveillance, Critical Infrastructure, Education, Government, Retail, Transportation, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Digital Signature Market Size, Share And Industry Analysis By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT And Telecommunication, Government, HealthCare And Life Science, Education, Retail, Real Estate, And Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44-2071-939123

APAC : +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/image-sensor-market-9575

SOURCE Fortune Business Insights