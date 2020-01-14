Image Sensors: R&D Portfolio and Opportunity Analysis

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The sensor industry is booming rapidly and in the semiconductor sector it is considered one of the emerging segments.With both diagnostic and preventive features, sensors switch from being smart to becoming highly intelligent.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05839449/?utm_source=PRN



Most sensors will be predictive in order to prevent mishaps and avoid correction of the course. Sensors are garnering smartness that facilitates highly precise on-the-spot decisions and regulates corrective actions when needed in real time.Digital imaging is one of the fastest-growing electronics markets. Social networking's growth, which allows users to quickly share their latest images, has led to increased demand for camera functions in smart phones and high-image/video quality tablets.Whilst the fastest growing application of image sensors is still in the segment of smartphones and tablets, the need for image sensors in the automotive, healthcare (medical), industrial, security and surveillance areas has been growing. Factory automation has also led to increased demand in the machine vision segment for image sensors. The key drivers of demand are new products, technological developments and emerging applications for optical and image sensors. Higher revenue growth is expected for both of these sensors with device manufacturers able to move to more advanced sensors.Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation Report1. What is the significance of image sensors and its impacts ?2. What are the current trends and developments that driving the opportunities in image sensor market?3. What are the key enabling imaging technologies?4. What are the factors that influence technology development and adoption?5. Who are the key innovators driving developments?6. What are the opportunities based on patent trends?7. What is the roadmap for image sensing market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05839449/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

