IMAGE Skincare Launches Patent-Pending SPF Suncare Line, DAILY PREVENTION™

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IMAGE Skincare - #1 professional skincare brand in the spa and salon category, as tracked by Kline & Co.– unveils its latest suncare innovation: DAILY PREVENTION , an unparalleled breakthrough in the brand's existing lineup providing the dual defense of anti-aging hydration and sun protection for better skin every day.

IMAGE SKINCARE: DAILY PREVENTION

Comprising six cutting-edge products, the range introduces a proprietary, patent-pending, protection-boosting complex, XOSM™ Technology, that amplifies antioxidant potency providing the dual defense of anti-aging hydration with the delivery and penetration of Ectoin, micro-algae, and highly stable vitamin C.

Whether utilized post-professional facial treatment or integrated into a daily preventive routine, these products offer versatile benefits and a powerful force of protection against sun damage. Included in the collection:

DAILY PREVENTION advanced smartblend mineral moisturizer SPF 75: Color-correcting coverage that adapts to all skin tones featuring the brand's highest level of sun protection. Designed to be gentle on sensitive skin. Perfect for post-cosmetic procedures like peels and laser treatments.

DAILY PREVENTION sheer matte moisturizer SPF 30: The silky formula smoothes skin's appearance and helps control unwanted shine throughout the day with a satin-matte finish.

DAILY PREVENTION ultra defense moisturizer SPF 50: A hydra-silk, fast-absorbing formula that blends to an airweight finish on your skin.

DAILY PREVENTION pure mineral hydrating moisturizer SPF 30: Enriched with a nurturing blend of moisture-locking hyaluronic acid and sugarcane-derived squalane for unparalleled hydration.

DAILY PREVENTION pure mineral-tinted moisturizer SPF 30: Sheer-tinted mineral sunscreen offers light and natural daily coverage.

DAILY PREVENTION protect and refresh mist SPF 40: An easy-to-use refreshing mist for the face and neck that can be used alone or over makeup.

IMAGE Skincare partnered with board-certified dermatologist and founder of Pacific Skin Institute, Dr. Raja Sivamani (MD, MS, AP) - along with their in-house physicians - to develop DAILY PREVENTION, leveraging his experience combining modern science and Eastern medicine to promote healthy skin. Dr. Raja shares:

"DAILY PREVENTION is a revolutionary physician-formulated suncare line featuring a full suite of efficacy testing, a patent-pending, proprietary delivery system. It is clinically shown to provide defense beyond sun damage, unlike any other professional brand on the market."

Available now on imageskincare.com and at professional spas and salons.

About IMAGE Skincare:

IMAGE Skincare is an award-winning, leading global skincare brand founded in 2003 by esthetician Janna Ronert. The brand offers a collection of products and treatments that are exceptionally efficacious, ingredient-driven, and clinically proven to deliver results while catering to all skin types and concerns. IMAGE has become the number-one professional skincare brand in the spa and salon category for three years in a row, as tracked by Kline & Co., the leaders in industry reporting.

Today, IMAGE Skincare has garnered endless five-star customer reviews and is the go-to product for over 50,000 skin experts in 60 countries across the globe. IMAGE Skincare is headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida, and is available on imageskincare.com and in select spas and salons across the world.

