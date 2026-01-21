IMAGE Skincare Welcomes Back Co-Founder Dr. Marc Ronert as Chief Executive Officer

European Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Returns to Lead Next Phase of Global Growth

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Skincare, the globally recognized professional skincare brand, announced today the return of Dr. Marc Ronert, MD, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer. A European board-certified plastic surgeon and co-founder of IMAGE Skincare, Dr. Ronert steps into the CEO role to guide the brand into its next phase of strategic growth and innovation.

IMAGE Skincare Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Marc Ronert

Dr. Ronert co-founded IMAGE Skincare alongside his wife, Janna Ronert, a licensed esthetician and entrepreneur, with a shared vision of bridging clinical science with results-driven skincare. Having previously served as President during the company's early growth years, his return brings deep institutional knowledge, clinical expertise, and a renewed focus on long-term brand value.

Most recently, Dr. Ronert played a pivotal role in the development and 2025 launch of VOL.U.LIFT™, IMAGE Skincare's advanced volumizing skincare innovation formulated for those who've experienced facial skin concerns after rapid weight loss using a GLP-1/GIP – frequently referred to as "Ozempic Face". Drawing from his background in aesthetic medicine, Dr. Ronert was instrumental in guiding the product's clinical concept, formulation strategy, and positioning. Since its launch, VOL.U.LIFT™ has seen strong professional adoption and commercial success, reinforcing IMAGE Skincare's reputation for delivering science-backed, results-driven innovations to help clients to Age Later™.

Dr. Ronert's return to the company as CEO signals a continued emphasis on physician-focused product development, advanced clinical research, and strengthening relationships with skincare professionals worldwide. Under his leadership, IMAGE Skincare will focus on accelerating global growth, expanding innovation pipelines, and elevating the brand's presence across professional and consumer channels.

"I come from a clinical background where results matter. IMAGE Skincare was built with skincare professionals as the core of everything we do. Rebuilding growth means getting back to that foundation. My focus is on supporting our partners, building on our DNA of Innovation, Education and Giving Back to the community to move the company forward."

— Dr. Marc Ronert

"I've seen firsthand the purpose and discipline Marc brings to everything he builds. His return as CEO reinforces our shared commitment to pushing clinical skincare forward and honoring the professionals and consumers who trust IMAGE. On a personal level, welcoming him back into this role—as my husband and co-founder—makes this moment especially meaningful."

— Janna Ronert, Co-Founder & Chairwoman of the Board, IMAGE Skincare

About IMAGE Skincare

Founded in 2003, IMAGE Skincare is an award-winning, global professional skincare brand powered by proven ingredients and cutting-edge technology. The brand offers a comprehensive collection of clinically proven, ingredient-driven products and treatments designed to deliver real results for all skin types and concerns. Recognized for its commitment to innovation and efficacy, IMAGE Skincare has been named the number-one professional skincare brand in the spa and salon category for four consecutive years, as tracked by Kline & Co., the leaders in industry reporting. Today, IMAGE is the trusted choice of more than 50,000 skincare professionals worldwide and is distributed in over 60 countries. Headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida, IMAGE Skincare has earned countless five-star customer reviews and is available in select spas and medical offices as well as on imageskincare.com around the globe.

