IMAGE Skincare's Best-Selling VITAL C Collection Launches at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spas

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning November 2024, IMAGE Skincare , the leading professional skincare brand in the spa and salon category as tracked by Kline & Co., will expand its presence by introducing its best-selling VITAL C retail collection to select Hand & Stone doors across the US.

To mark the debut, Hand & Stone will offer the exclusive advanced skincare facial treatment, IMAGE VITAL C Brightening Facial, featuring the brand's vitamin C-based best-sellers. First introduced in 2003, the VITAL C collection has since expanded to include 12 distinct products, many of which have earned prestigious beauty awards over the past two decades from top publications like Harper's Bazaar, Refinery29, and Oprah Daily, among others.

IMAGE Skincare is excited to build on its successful partnership with Hand & Stone, another prominent leader in the professional skincare community. This expansion further solidifies the brand's position within the professional skincare market, which already includes over 60,000 IMAGE Skincare providers worldwide.

"We're so proud to accelerate the growth of our partnership with Hand & Stone, one of the most respected names in the spa industry," said Janna Ronert, Founder and Chairwoman of IMAGE Skincare. "Their commitment to excellence and providing the best possible services aligns perfectly with our mission at IMAGE Skincare. We're excited to introduce our number one selling collection, VITAL C, to more of their facial customers."

About IMAGE Skincare:

IMAGE Skincare is an award-winning, leading global skincare brand founded in 2003 by esthetician Janna Ronert. The brand offers a collection of products and treatments that are exceptionally efficacious, ingredient-driven, and clinically proven to deliver results while catering to all skin types and concerns. IMAGE has become the number-one professional skincare brand in the spa and salon category for three years in a row, as tracked by Kline & Co., the leaders in industry reporting.

Today, IMAGE Skincare has garnered endless five-star customer reviews and is the go-to product for over 50,000 skin experts in 60 countries across the globe. IMAGE Skincare is headquartered in Palm Beach, Florida, and is available on imageskincare.com and in select spas and salons across the world.

About Hand & Stone: Hand & Stone is a 560-plus unit massage and facial spa franchise with a mission to bring affordable, luxury spa services to all. Launched in 2004, the company now has locations across 35 states and Canada. Hand & Stone offers its signature hot stone massage, along with other high-quality professional massage services such as Swedish, Himalayan Salt, Sports, Deep Tissue, Oncology, and Prenatal. Guests can also visit the spa to enjoy best-in-class facial treatments performed by licensed estheticians. These feature top-of-the-line products backed by science, including Dermalogica and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care. A wide range of services are available for women, men and teens and are tailored to each individual's needs or skin concerns. The fastest-growing spa franchise in the country, Hand & Stone has been named No. 1 in the spa category by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2023, 2021 and 2020 and was ranked No. 8 on Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy list in the high investment category. For more information, visit www.handandstonefranchise.com .

SOURCE IMAGE Skincare