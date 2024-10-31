IMAGE Studios Appoints Franchise Industry Leader Josh Wall to Board of Directors

Fast-Growing Salon Suite Franchise Expands Advisory Team

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios, the industry-leading franchisor of ultra-modern, upscale, turnkey salon suites, has named Josh Wall, a 20-year franchise industry veteran with extensive leadership, franchise relations and real estate experience to its board of directors.

IMAGE Studios, the industry-leading franchisor of ultra-modern, upscale, turnkey salon suites, has named Josh Wall, a 20-year franchise industry veteran, to its board of directors.

Founded in 2009 by CEO Jason Olsen, IMAGE Studios is a trailblazing brand in the large and growing salon suite industry and is among the fastest-growing consumer services franchisors. The brand provides high-end salon studios at affordable rates to salon professionals. IMAGE Studios attracts a broad mix of beauty and wellness professionals, including hair stylists, barbers, medical spa professionals, estheticians, tattoo artists, makeup artists, nail artists, massage therapists, and more. The brand has 93 stores in operation across 22 states, and a pipeline of 220 stores in development, 50 of which are projected to open in 2025.

Wall currently serves as Chief Growth Officer for Unleashed Brands, a leading franchise platform focused on youth enrichment and family-centric brands. Under the Unleashed Brands umbrella, he oversees the growth and strategic direction for renowned franchises like Urban Air Adventure Parks, Sylvan Learning, The Little Gym, Snapology, Premier Martial Arts, Class 101, and XP League. With a presence in over 1,300 operating franchise units and 700+ more in development across 15 countries, Unleashed Brands is dedicated to helping children learn, play, and grow.

"We are excited to welcome Josh to the IMAGE Studios board. The strategic insight and extensive experience he can add will be essential as we grow the IMAGE brand across the country," said Olsen. "This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower beauty professionals to launch their own businesses safely and easily at one of our many locations nationwide. We were particularly impressed by the remarkable growth achieved by Josh and his team at Unleashed Brands over the past several years, and we're looking forward to collaborating with him to drive our vision forward."

A significant portion of Wall's career prior to Unleashed Brands was dedicated to building Christian Brothers Automotive, where he played a crucial role in expanding the brand from 21 units to over 265 during his 16 years there. He also has served as a board member for the past five years with children's consignment franchise Just Between Friends.

"I have been impressed by the way IMAGE Studios positions themselves within the beauty and wellness industry. Their unique business model anchored in real estate is attractive to franchisees and I'm looking forward to adding value to their team as they continue to grow and expand," said Wall. "I see Jason as a visionary in the beauty and wellness space, which ultimately makes IMAGE Studios a leader in the industry."

In March, IMAGE Studios received an investment from MPK Equity Partners, known for its strategic investments in high-growth, best-in-class franchised brands. MPK was previously an investor in Unleashed Brands and worked alongside Wall on a successful exit.

ABOUT IMAGE STUDIOS

Partnered with MPK Equity Partners, IMAGE Studios is the leading franchisor of ultra-modern, upscale, turnkey salon suites for beauty and wellness professionals in the U.S. With 90 stores open across 21 states and 220 stores in development, IMAGE Studios is a high-growth platform enabling independent beauty and wellness professionals to pursue the American dream and build their own business without significant capital outlay. Founded in 2009 and franchised since 2015, IMAGE Studios built and refined the business model that franchisees execute today.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE IMAGE Studios