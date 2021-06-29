IMAGE Studios® is coming to Arizona!

PHOENIX, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios®, a leader in the salon and spa studio space, announced they will open their first locations in Arizona! IMAGE Studios® is an exclusive studio salon that provides modern, high-end salon spaces to beauty, health, and wellness professionals. Their affordable rates make it possible for professionals to become successful entrepreneurs.

Scottsdale IMAGE Owners, Josh & Courtney Harper are delighted to open multiple locations in the state and offer an alternative to traditional salon ownership. "IMAGE Studios gives beauty professionals the freedom to be their own boss with no limit on their creative possibilities or the level of success that can be achieved." says Courtney.

Josh and Courtney are lively members of the community spending much of their free time volunteering with organizations focused on homeless outreach, at-risk children, and animal rescue. They are thrilled to begin a new journey to help community members find success in entrepreneurship.

"IMAGE Studios® is the best in coworking salon suites. We are setting the highest standard for design and support for our beauty professionals, and I am so excited to be part of this journey. Our locations will be a benchmark for cutting edge design." says Josh.

Founder and CEO, Jason Olsen, commented, "We are delighted to have such high caliber franchisees like Josh & Courtney to bring the IMAGE Studios® brand to Arizona. Our franchise is driven by our core values of creativity, freedom, and success, for both our franchisees and the health, beauty, and wellness entrepreneurs who build their businesses with IMAGE." IMAGE Studios® helped launch 364 new entrepreneurs in 2020 - with the overwhelming majority being businesses owned by women and minorities.

IMAGE is currently franchising in 45 states with locations across California, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Utah, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oregon, and Ohio. They're growing rapidly with their East Coast expansion, adding 25 locations in development throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey! They boast the simplicity of their concept: IMAGE Studios® provides an incredible space and atmosphere; their IMAGE Pros bring their passion, talent, and clientele. Together, they create an intoxicating formula for success for their small business owners across the country.

SOURCE Image Studios

